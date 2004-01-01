13 Burnley fans given life bans from entering Turf Moor for Arsenal chaos

Over a dozen football supporters have been given banning orders for their roles in the chaotic scenes during Burnley's fixture with Arsenal back in September.

The violence erupted after Martin Odegaard scored the winner for the Gunners, with plastic bottles and wooden seats being thrown between the two sets of fans.

No injuries were reported by supporters, but a steward was hit. A number of fans were identified following a public appeal for information.

Between 22 February and 17 May, 13 Burnley fans received banning orders barring them from entering Turf Moor, another was fined, and two teenage boys given community resolutions.

Enquiries to find any Arsenal supporters involved in the scenes continue.

PC Dan Fish, of Burnley Police, said: “The disorder between rival fans was completely unacceptable and should have no place in football. It was only through good fortune that no-one was seriously injured."

A statement from Burnley reads: "We know that the overwhelming majority of our supporters behave responsibly and are a credit to the club and town they represent.

“However, the behaviour of a small number of individuals at the home fixture against Arsenal in September last year, was shocking and disgraceful and has no place whatsoever at Turf Moor or in society. As a result, 16 individuals were identified for their part in the disorder, 13 of which have received football banning orders and subsequent life bans from entering Turf Moor.

“This sort of behaviour will never be acceptable and anybody who behaves in this manner is not a supporter of the club and should not expect to escape punishment. We cannot stress enough that anybody engaging in any unacceptable behaviour at our stadium, will be dealt with in the firmest possible manner.

“We will continue to work with our match day safety team, Lancashire Police and other stakeholders, to ensure such behaviour is dealt with appropriately, and that supporting Burnley Football Club home and away, continues to be an inclusive, welcoming and safe environment.”

Lancashire Police have named those who have been charged.