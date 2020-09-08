2020/21 Premier League Fantasy Football: 90min's Guide to Forwards

We've had barely any time to catch our breath, but Premier League football will return on Saturday as the 2020/21 season gets underway.

With the return of Premier League football comes also, of course, the return of Fantasy Premier League, baybee! That's right, after taking a slight break and trying to recover our emotions after the constant headaches of trying to pick a winning team last season, it's back.

However well or badly (I'm with you there folks, don't worry) you did last season, that no longer matters. And with people frantically trying to find the winning formula as they build their squads, we at 90min have decided to lend a helping hand.

Here's a look at which forwards you should and shouldn't be looking to select, including some potential gambles worth taking...

1. Best Players

Sergio Aguero - Man City (£10.5m) - Aguero is the cheapest he has ever been in FPL, but he is still as reliable as ever when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net. Despite the fact he suffered with injuries last term, he still scored 16 times in the league and managed 40 bonus points.



Harry Kane - Tottenham (£10.5m) - If Jose Mourinho can keep this man off the operating table, Harry Kane will be lethal this season. There are no two ways about it, the England captain is a must have in any FPL side.



Jamie Vardy - Leicester (£10m) - The Premier League's top goalscorer last season, Vardy was outstanding - particularly in the first half of the season. He managed 210 points in 2019/20, and you wouldn't put it past him to achieve another impressive tally this time around.



Anthony Martial - Man Utd (£9m) - Converted to a forward now, Martial enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career in 2019/20. The Frenchman has taken his game to new heights and he be a good first round pick in your FPL draft.



Timo Werner - Chelsea (£9.5m) - Already selected by 47.2% of FPL players, Timo Werner is proving a popular option. The German hasn't even played any Premier League football yet, but his goalscoring record for RB Leipzig last season speaks for itself. Should he make a bright start, his value could quickly jump up from his current £9.5m.

2. Bargain Buys

Danny Ings - Southampton (£8.5m) - Ings could be in both the 'bargain' and 'best players' section considering he managed 22 goals last term. FPL players who selected the Englishman last season were consistently left overjoyed week after week as he netted time and time again. Just short of 200 points in 2019/20, Ings for £8.5m represents a very good deal.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton (£7m) - A bit of a no-brainer to have in your squad, really. With James Rodriguez now providing some much-needed creativity in the Everton midfield, Calvert-Lewin is expected to be presented with greater opportunities. For £7m as well? Yes please.



Chris Wood - Burnley (£6.5m) - Wait...why Chris Wood? He isn't the most spectacular footballer or the most technically gifted, but he will get you a goal - and that's what matters. He managed 14 last term in the league, meaning he has now grabbed ten or more in his last three seasons. Reliable and affordable.



Callum Wilson - Newcastle (£6.5m) - Newcastle new boy Wilson will be looking to make up for a disappointing 2019/20 season during which he scored just eight times for Bournemouth. He's a lethal striker when on form and considering he's expected to take the number nine shirt away from Joelinton (more on him shortly), it wouldn't be a surprise to see him enjoy a successful first campaign at St. James' Park.



Aleksandar Mitrovic - Fulham (£6m) - 11 goals in the Premier League for Fulham in 2018/19 and the Championship's top goalscorer last season, Mitrovic knows where the goal is. If you're looking for a bargain buy, then look no further.

3. Anyone Overpriced?

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool (£9.5m) - Alright, alright, alright, Liverpool fans may not be pleased with seeing Firmino's name in this section, but the Brazilian's value to his side does not directly translate to FPL points. Just the nine goals last season, while he also sat third for big chances missed. Excellent team player, but he won't be getting you the points you're after for such a hefty amount.



Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal (£8.5m) - Ten goals last season, but Lacazette struggled to get into the starting lineup towards the end of the campaign. Will he still be an Arsenal player when the window slams shut? Either way, £8.5m is quite a fair chunk for a player who doesn't have the manager's complete confidence.



Joelinton - Newcastle (£6m) - Newcastle's former number nine Joelinton featured in every single Premier League game last term, yet he netted just twice and managed just 78 points. That's quite poor. Considering this, it would be fair to say your £6m could be better spent elsewhere...



Michy Batshuayi - Chelsea (£6m) - Yes, Batshuayi only started one league game for Chelsea last season, yet he still managed to miss four big chances. It has been said he could be on his way back to Crystal Palace for this season, which may help him rediscover his form - but at £6m, there are much better deals to be had.

4. Who Could You Take a Gamble on?

Che Adams - Southampton (£6m) - Eh, really? Oh yes, Che Adams, you better believe it! The striker bagged three times in his final two league games last season and has now seemingly found his feet in the top flight. Adams may have let some FPL players down last season, but things could be different this term.



Rodrigo - Leeds (£6m) - Four goals in La Liga in 2019/20 for Valencia hardly screams 'get me in your FPL team!!!', does it? But the Spaniard will slot effortlessly into Marcelo Bielsa's system at Leeds, and with adequate service, he could well enjoy a very successful debut campaign. Plus, he'll get you a fair amount of assists even if he doesn't score.



Jordan Ayew - Crystal Palace (£6m) - Another player you may deem too inconsistent to include in your draft, but with the addition of Eberechi Eze, Palace could become more of an attacking force this season.



Fabio Silva - Wolves (£5.5m) - Football Manager players will be hoping teenage sensation Fabio Silva can have as much of an impact at Wolves this season as he does on their saves. He probably won't though. But even still, the 18-year-old has shown his finishing ability at youth level, and at £5.5m, why not take the risk?

