2020/21 Premier League young player of the season shortlist revealed

The Premier League has revealed the eight individuals nominated for the young player of the season award, featuring stars from seven different clubs.

To be eligible for nomination, player had to be 23 or younger at the start of the season, which explains why some of the candidates are now 24.

Here’s a rundown of those nominated and how you can vote…

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin | Pool/Getty Images

It was another season of improvement for Calvert-Lewin, who is fully revelling leading the line for Everton. He upped his best ever Premier League goal tally to 16.

Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias's debut season at City has been memorable | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Dias is also nominated for the main Premier League player of the season award and has already been named 2021 FWA Footballer of the Year as well.

Phil Foden

Phil Foden has had an incredible season | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has always insisted on being patient with Foden and he played more games in 2020/21 than he has in any previous season. He also scored nine Premier League goals.

Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier impressed for Leeds | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

For Meslier, the 2020/21 season represented a first ever season of top flight football, having only played in the Championship and French lower leagues, and he thrived.

Mason Mount

Mason Mount has taken his game up another level | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mount is another who has also been nominated for the senior prize. His impact at Chelsea, despite the presence of expensive international signings, cannot be ignored.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford MBE | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Rashford has become a national hero for his continued off-field work to eradicate food poverty. On the pitch, it was a third successive season with 10 or more Premier League goals.

Declan Rice

Declan Rice's game has evolved | Pool/Getty Images

Rice has come on leaps and bounds in 2020/21, refining his game and taking things to the next level. He was a big reason why West Ham finished sixth and qualified for the Europa League.

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka stood out for Arsenal | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal had another tough season in 2020/21, but Saka remains a shining beacon of hope for the future for the Gunners and was able to consistently play in his favoured attacking role.

Fans can vote for the winner via the Premier League website.

