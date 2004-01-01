2021/22 men's PFA Young Player of the Year nominees revealed

The nominees for the 2021/22 men's PFA Young Player of the Year award have been revealed, with the shortlist made up entirely of Englishmen.

Phil Foden - winner of last year's award - is the headline name having played a key role in Man City's second consecutive Premier League title win in 2021/22.

The versatile attacker is joined by impressive Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, who both shone as the Gunners secured a return to European football for next season - although they fell short of a Champions League place.

Chelsea's Reece James is included despite missing a large portion of the season through injury. Fellow Blues academy graduate Conor Gallagher is also on the list following a breakthrough campaign on loan with Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey completes the list having shown flashes of brilliance in the first team this season, although he will be considered an outsider for this prize.

The winner will be revealed at a ceremony on Thursday 9 June.

2021/22 PFA Young Player of the Year nominees