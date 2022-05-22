Arsenal will go toe-to-toe with reigning champions Barcelona in the group stage of the Women's Champions League, while Chelsea are set for a rematch of last season's quarter-final against Wolfsburg.

Real Madrid, who booked their place in the groups by knocking out Manchester City earlier in September, have been drawn alongside Division 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, who ended Lyon's 14-year reign of domestic dominance to earn their first ever league title.

Lyon had to settle for second seed and have been matched up with Bayern Munich, who fell to Emma Hayes' Chelsea in last season's semi-final.

2021/22 Women’s Champions League group stage draw

Group A: Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Juventus, Servette

Group B: Paris, Breidablik, Real Madrid, Kharkiv

Group C: Barcelona, Arsenal, Hoffenheim, Koge

Group D: Bayern Munich, Lyon, Hacken, Benfica

When does the 2021/22 Women’s Champions League begin?

The group stage will get underway on 5 and 6 October, with matchday two coming a week later on the 13th and 14th. The action will return in November, firstly on the 9th and 10th and later on the 17th and 18th.

The final two rounds will be played in December, beginning on the 8th and 9th and then coming to a conclusion on the 15th and 16th.

The top two teams from each group will then go into the draw for the quarter-final, with all the sides battling out for a spot in the showcase finale held in Juventus' Allianz Stadium on May 22, 2022.

Who to watch out for in the Women’s Champions League

Keep an eye out for Real, Hoffenheim and Koge, all of whom are playing in their first Champions League in their history.

In terms of who may lift the trophy, you probably need to focus your eyes on the likes of Barcelona, Lyon, Chelsea and Wolfsburg - all of whom are formidable opposition and have proven credentials in European competition.

Barcelona are the reigning champions, having dismantled Emma Hayes' Chelsea with a stellar first half showing in the 2020/21 final.