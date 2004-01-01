2021/22 Women's Champions League quarter & semi-final draws

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of this season’s Women’s Champions League when the competition resumes in the spring, while Arsenal have been paired against Wolfsburg.

The semi-final draw also immediately followed, mapping out a route to the final for all eight clubs that successfully navigated the group stage.

Barcelona, who won the trophy for the first time in spectacular fashion last season, walked the group stage and are favourites to retain the title.

Arsenal ultimately scraped through and will now have their work cut out against a Wolfsburg side that eliminated 2021 finalists Chelsea from the group stage.

Having already met twice in the group stage, Barcelona and Arsenal will face each other again in the semi-finals if they are successful in their respective quarter-final ties.

Arsenal are into the UWCL quarter-finals | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The quarter-final draw kept group winners and runners-up apart, but no club could be drawn with another that qualified from the same group. There was also no country protection in place. The semi-final draw was completely free of any restrictions or caveats.

2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final draw

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus vs Lyon

Arsenal vs Wolfsburg

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

2021/22 UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final draw

Real Madrid or Barcelona vs Arsenal or Wolfsburg

Juventus or Lyon vs Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain

Quarter-final first leg ties will be played on 22/23 March, with return legs to follow on 30/31 March.

Semi-final first legs will be on 23/24 April, with seconds legs on 30 April/1 May.

In both cases, the clubs drawn first will play the first leg at home.

