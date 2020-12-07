2022 World Cup Qualifying Draw: England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland & Wales Learn Groups

England will face Robert Lewandowski's Poland in Group I when 2022 World Cup qualifying gets underway in March, while Scotland have once again been drawn against Israel in a favourable looking Group F.

Gareth Southgate's team went in as top seeds and were drawn against Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino.

Wales, meanwhile, will be tasked with facing Belgium in a group phase dominated by rematches from recent seasons. They also face the Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia in Group E.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland have landed against Italy and Switzerland, while the Republic of Ireland face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Serbia in Group A.

Here's the draw in full...

? CONFIRMED: Here are the groups for @UEFA's #WCQ on the road to #WorldCup Qatar 2022!



? Which games stand out to YOU? pic.twitter.com/sLsXolLR3t — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 7, 2020

Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein