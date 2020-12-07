2022 World Cup Qualifying Draw: England, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland & Wales Learn Groups

England will face Robert Lewandowski's Poland in Group I when 2022 World Cup qualifying gets underway in March, while Scotland have once again been drawn against Israel in a favourable looking Group F.
Gareth Southgate's team went in as top seeds and were drawn against Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra and San Marino.
Wales, meanwhile, will be tasked with facing Belgium in a group phase dominated by rematches from recent seasons. They also face the Czech Republic, Belarus and Estonia in Group E.
Elsewhere, Northern Ireland have landed against Italy and Switzerland, while the Republic of Ireland face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Serbia in Group A.
Here's the draw in full...
Group A: Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
Group B: Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo
Group C: Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group D: France, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan
Group E: Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia
Group F: Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group G: Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar
Group H: Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta
Group I: England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino
Group J: Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein
