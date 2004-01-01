20 Must-Watch Games in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A & La Liga Over the Festive Period

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the football's so delightful. Since there's no pubs or bars, let's watch Solskjaer, Solskjaer, Solskjaer.

That's right, everyone. The nights are drawing in, the trees are up and carol singers are primed to interrupt your dinner - it's CHRISTMAAAAS!

And the only thing better than Christmas itself, is football at Christmas! The calendar is jam-packed with matches every other day, providing us all with endless hours of entertainment at the expense of our talented heroes. Cheers lads.

But with all that football on offer, it can get a little bit overwhelming, and you might just end up missing out on one of the games of the season while drifting in and out of a Ferrero Rocher induced coma.

That's where 90min comes in handy. We have compiled a list of the biggest football matches across the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga over the festive period, purely so you guys never miss a beat.

Premier League

1. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 16 December

A possible title decider | Visionhaus/Getty Images

When? 20:00 GMT, 16 Dec

Where? Anfield

How to Watch? Sky Sports



It may only be December, but this could already be a title decider! Tottenham Hotspur are in great form and Liverpool are doing what Liverpool do, even despite all the injuries.



Given their lofty positions in the table, this clash on December 16 may be the difference between success and despair come the end of the season. Maybe.

2. Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City - 20 December

More of this please | Pool/Getty Images



When? 14:15 GMT, 20 Dec

Where? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to Watch? Sky Sports



Leicester City may be pretty rubbish against the weaker teams, but Brendan Rodgers knows how to set up against the big guns. Likewise, Jose Mourinho isn't too bad with his tactics, either.



Plenty at stake for both teams, and a Red Bull fuelled Jamie Vardy buzzing around. Festive fun.

3. Manchester United vs Leeds - 20 December

The squatting assassin | Pool/Getty Images

When? 16:30 GMT, 20 Dec

Where? Old Trafford

How to Watch? Sky Sports



The game both sets of supporters will have circled on the calendar at the start of the season. Manchester United versus Leeds is one of the biggest rivalries in football, but we've been denied this pleasure by the Whites' demise over the past 16 years.



Time to relight that fire and settle in for a barnburner.

4. Arsenal vs Chelsea - 26 December

London pride | Visionhaus/Getty Images

When? 17:30 GMT, 26 Dec

Where? Emirates Stadium

How to Watch? Sky Sports



Arsenal aren't in great shape right now, but surely it can't last forever... right? The Gunners will be keen to chop down Frank Lampard and Chelsea's title hopes, and this derby could be the spark required to snap Mikel Arteta's men out of their slumber.

5. Chelsea vs Manchester City - 2 January

The bosses | Michael Regan/Getty Images

When? 15:00 GMT, 2 Jan

Where? Stamford Bridge

How to Watch? TBC



Once the New Year is welcomed in, the table really begins to take shape. We fancy both Chelsea and Manchester City to still be up there come January 2, and that's exactly when they go head to head.



A must-not-lose, this one.

SERIE A

6. Juventus vs Atalanta - 16 December

New man in charge | David Ramos/Getty Images

When? 17:30 GMT, 16 Dec

Where? Allianz Stadium

How to Watch? LiveScore



Is there a tougher test as a new coach than coming up against the best-drilled team in Europe? Atalanta have their offensive style down to a tee, so much so that their slick movements are second nature to these stars.



How will Juventus and Andrea Pirlo fare against these relentless attackers?

7. Inter vs Napoli - 16 December

The Bull | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

When? 19:45 GMT, 16 Dec

Where? San Siro

How to Watch? LiveScore



That's not the only treat on offer on December 16, though. No sir, just wait a little longer, and you'll be able to feast your eyes on Inter and Napoli locking horns.



Both sides fancy a pop at Juventus' crown this year, but only one can triumph. Who will it be?

8. Sassuolo vs Milan - 20 December

The boss | MB Media/Getty Images

When? 14:00 GMT, 20 Dec

Where? Mapei Stadium

How to Watch? Premier Sports



Sassuolo are the surprise package of Italy. Cemented in the top four and pinching points off the other top teams, there is no stopping I Neroverdi. On the other hand, we have Milan. Top of the league, unbeaten and indestructible.



Whoever wins, there's gonna be goals.

9. Lazio vs Napoli - 20 December

Insigne leading the charge | Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

When? 19:45 GMT, 20 Dec

Where? Stadio Olimpico

How to Watch? Premier Sports



Lazio are not firing on all cylinders just yet, but their luck will turn at some point. And they always enjoy a good old ding dong when facing Napoli - let alone a Napoli gunning for glory.

10. Milan vs Juventus - 6 January

CR7 | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

When? 19:45 GMT, 6 Jan

Where? Allianz Stadium

How to Watch? LiveScore



The current leaders versus the current champions. Ibrahimovic versus Cristiano Ronaldo. Pioli versus Pirlo. What else is there to say? A potentially title-deciding battle as early as January. Buon appetito.

LA LIGA

11. Real Madrid vs Granada - 23 December

Sergio Ramos in full flow | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

When? 18:45 GMT, 23 Dec

Where? Santiago Bernabeu

How to Watch? LaLiga TV



Real Madrid have turned a corner, but Granada are no mugs. The visitors are cemented in the top 10, and almost sprung a surprise result against los Blancos in July.



Can they go one better this time round?

12. Sevilla vs Villarreal - 29 December

Big header | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

When? 16:00 GMT, 29 Dec

Where? Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

How to Watch? LaLiga TV



Sevilla and Villarreal may not earn the headlines that other Spanish giants receive, but this is a mouth-watering tie on December 29. The hosts are going strong in La Liga, but the Yellow Submarine are going even stronger.



A possible shootout for Champions League football could explode in Seville - don't miss it.

13. Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad - 31 December

Donde está Wally? | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

When? 13:00 GMT, 31 Dec

Where? San Mamés Stadium

How to Watch? LaLiga TV



A huge basque derby. There is plenty of bad blood between these two teams, and with Real Sociedad flying in the upper echelons of the table, Athletic Bilbao will be desperate to bring their rivals back down to earth.



Get ready for fireworks.

14. Real Betis vs Sevilla - 2 January

The biggest derby in Spain | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

When? 15:15 GMT, 2 Jan

Where? Benito Villamarín Stadium

How to Watch? LaLiga TV



Yet, this is undoubtedly the tastiest derby on offer over Christmas. El Derbi Sevillano is the most fiercely competed derby in Spain, and there are few matches more eagerly-anticipated across the country.



This is gonna be a hell of a battle.

15. Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona - 6 January

Scenes | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

When? 20:00 GMT, 6 Jan

Where? San Mamés Stadium

How to Watch? LaLiga TV



And to round up our Spanish fiesta, enjoy la epifanía with a huge tie between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona on January 6. Neither side are at their peak, but that won't stop chaos from unfolding.

BUNDESLIGA

16. Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg - 16 December

The goal machine | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

When? 19:30 GMT, 23 Dec

Where? Allianz Arena

How to Watch? TBC



Bayern are champions of the Bundesliga, but they've not had it all their own way this year. One team who will fancy their chances is Wolfsburg, who have gatecrashed the top four and want to remain in those spots.



Brace yourselves Bayern, this isn't gonna be straightforward.

17. Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich - 19 December

Party time | Lars Baron/Getty Images

When? 17:30 GMT, 19 Dec

Where? Bay Arena

How to Watch? BT Sport



As if to put the pressure on the current champions even further, they then travel to Bayer Leverkusen only three days later. The hosts have been building a brilliant team for some time now, and this could be their moment to demonstrate exactly what they can do.

18. Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg - 3 January

Young guns | MICHAEL SOHN/Getty Images

When? 14:30 GMT, 3 Jan

Where? Signal Iduna Park

How to Watch? TBC



Under new management, Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to reignite their own title ambitions. However, the Christmas fixture list is not kind, and they'll have to face Wolfsburg themselves. A bold new era for the hosts.

19. Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich - 8 January

Festive cheer | Pool/Getty Images

When? 19:30 GMT, 3 Jan

Where? BORUSSIA-PARK

How to Watch? TBC



Borussia Monchengladbach have proven how entertaining they can be in the Champions League, but their qualification from a group which also contained Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk showed signs of genuine steel.



Do they have the nerve to see off the champions, too?

20. RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund - 9 January

Fashionista | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

When? 17:30 GMT, 9 Jan

Where? Red Bull Arena

How to Watch? TBC



Finally, the ultimate thigh-rubber. Leipzig, the new kids on the block versus Dortmund, the hipster's choice. Both will be on a title charge, and neither will fancy losing. They won't be settling for a draw, either. Let the games begin!