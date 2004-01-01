20 Must-Watch Games in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A & La Liga Over the Festive Period

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the football's so delightful. Since there's no pubs or bars, let's watch Solskjaer, Solskjaer, Solskjaer.
That's right, everyone. The nights are drawing in, the trees are up and carol singers are primed to interrupt your dinner - it's CHRISTMAAAAS!
And the only thing better than Christmas itself, is football at Christmas! The calendar is jam-packed with matches every other day, providing us all with endless hours of entertainment at the expense of our talented heroes. Cheers lads.
But with all that football on offer, it can get a little bit overwhelming, and you might just end up missing out on one of the games of the season while drifting in and out of a Ferrero Rocher induced coma.
That's where 90min comes in handy. We have compiled a list of the biggest football matches across the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga over the festive period, purely so you guys never miss a beat.
Premier League
1. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 16 December
When? 20:00 GMT, 16 Dec
Where? Anfield
How to Watch? Sky Sports
It may only be December, but this could already be a title decider! Tottenham Hotspur are in great form and Liverpool are doing what Liverpool do, even despite all the injuries.
Given their lofty positions in the table, this clash on December 16 may be the difference between success and despair come the end of the season. Maybe.
2. Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City - 20 December
When? 14:15 GMT, 20 Dec
Where? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
How to Watch? Sky Sports
Leicester City may be pretty rubbish against the weaker teams, but Brendan Rodgers knows how to set up against the big guns. Likewise, Jose Mourinho isn't too bad with his tactics, either.
Plenty at stake for both teams, and a Red Bull fuelled Jamie Vardy buzzing around. Festive fun.
3. Manchester United vs Leeds - 20 December
When? 16:30 GMT, 20 Dec
Where? Old Trafford
How to Watch? Sky Sports
The game both sets of supporters will have circled on the calendar at the start of the season. Manchester United versus Leeds is one of the biggest rivalries in football, but we've been denied this pleasure by the Whites' demise over the past 16 years.
Time to relight that fire and settle in for a barnburner.
4. Arsenal vs Chelsea - 26 December
When? 17:30 GMT, 26 Dec
Where? Emirates Stadium
How to Watch? Sky Sports
Arsenal aren't in great shape right now, but surely it can't last forever... right? The Gunners will be keen to chop down Frank Lampard and Chelsea's title hopes, and this derby could be the spark required to snap Mikel Arteta's men out of their slumber.
5. Chelsea vs Manchester City - 2 January
When? 15:00 GMT, 2 Jan
Where? Stamford Bridge
How to Watch? TBC
Once the New Year is welcomed in, the table really begins to take shape. We fancy both Chelsea and Manchester City to still be up there come January 2, and that's exactly when they go head to head.
A must-not-lose, this one.
SERIE A
6. Juventus vs Atalanta - 16 December
When? 17:30 GMT, 16 Dec
Where? Allianz Stadium
How to Watch? LiveScore
Is there a tougher test as a new coach than coming up against the best-drilled team in Europe? Atalanta have their offensive style down to a tee, so much so that their slick movements are second nature to these stars.
How will Juventus and Andrea Pirlo fare against these relentless attackers?
7. Inter vs Napoli - 16 December
When? 19:45 GMT, 16 Dec
Where? San Siro
How to Watch? LiveScore
That's not the only treat on offer on December 16, though. No sir, just wait a little longer, and you'll be able to feast your eyes on Inter and Napoli locking horns.
Both sides fancy a pop at Juventus' crown this year, but only one can triumph. Who will it be?
8. Sassuolo vs Milan - 20 December
When? 14:00 GMT, 20 Dec
Where? Mapei Stadium
How to Watch? Premier Sports
Sassuolo are the surprise package of Italy. Cemented in the top four and pinching points off the other top teams, there is no stopping I Neroverdi. On the other hand, we have Milan. Top of the league, unbeaten and indestructible.
Whoever wins, there's gonna be goals.
9. Lazio vs Napoli - 20 December
When? 19:45 GMT, 20 Dec
Where? Stadio Olimpico
How to Watch? Premier Sports
Lazio are not firing on all cylinders just yet, but their luck will turn at some point. And they always enjoy a good old ding dong when facing Napoli - let alone a Napoli gunning for glory.
10. Milan vs Juventus - 6 January
When? 19:45 GMT, 6 Jan
Where? Allianz Stadium
How to Watch? LiveScore
The current leaders versus the current champions. Ibrahimovic versus Cristiano Ronaldo. Pioli versus Pirlo. What else is there to say? A potentially title-deciding battle as early as January. Buon appetito.
LA LIGA
11. Real Madrid vs Granada - 23 December
When? 18:45 GMT, 23 Dec
Where? Santiago Bernabeu
How to Watch? LaLiga TV
Real Madrid have turned a corner, but Granada are no mugs. The visitors are cemented in the top 10, and almost sprung a surprise result against los Blancos in July.
Can they go one better this time round?
12. Sevilla vs Villarreal - 29 December
When? 16:00 GMT, 29 Dec
Where? Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium
How to Watch? LaLiga TV
Sevilla and Villarreal may not earn the headlines that other Spanish giants receive, but this is a mouth-watering tie on December 29. The hosts are going strong in La Liga, but the Yellow Submarine are going even stronger.
A possible shootout for Champions League football could explode in Seville - don't miss it.
13. Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad - 31 December
When? 13:00 GMT, 31 Dec
Where? San Mamés Stadium
How to Watch? LaLiga TV
A huge basque derby. There is plenty of bad blood between these two teams, and with Real Sociedad flying in the upper echelons of the table, Athletic Bilbao will be desperate to bring their rivals back down to earth.
Get ready for fireworks.
14. Real Betis vs Sevilla - 2 January
When? 15:15 GMT, 2 Jan
Where? Benito Villamarín Stadium
How to Watch? LaLiga TV
Yet, this is undoubtedly the tastiest derby on offer over Christmas. El Derbi Sevillano is the most fiercely competed derby in Spain, and there are few matches more eagerly-anticipated across the country.
This is gonna be a hell of a battle.
15. Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona - 6 January
When? 20:00 GMT, 6 Jan
Where? San Mamés Stadium
How to Watch? LaLiga TV
And to round up our Spanish fiesta, enjoy la epifanía with a huge tie between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona on January 6. Neither side are at their peak, but that won't stop chaos from unfolding.
BUNDESLIGA
16. Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg - 16 December
When? 19:30 GMT, 23 Dec
Where? Allianz Arena
How to Watch? TBC
Bayern are champions of the Bundesliga, but they've not had it all their own way this year. One team who will fancy their chances is Wolfsburg, who have gatecrashed the top four and want to remain in those spots.
Brace yourselves Bayern, this isn't gonna be straightforward.
17. Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich - 19 December
When? 17:30 GMT, 19 Dec
Where? Bay Arena
How to Watch? BT Sport
As if to put the pressure on the current champions even further, they then travel to Bayer Leverkusen only three days later. The hosts have been building a brilliant team for some time now, and this could be their moment to demonstrate exactly what they can do.
18. Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg - 3 January
When? 14:30 GMT, 3 Jan
Where? Signal Iduna Park
How to Watch? TBC
Under new management, Borussia Dortmund will be aiming to reignite their own title ambitions. However, the Christmas fixture list is not kind, and they'll have to face Wolfsburg themselves. A bold new era for the hosts.
19. Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich - 8 January
When? 19:30 GMT, 3 Jan
Where? BORUSSIA-PARK
How to Watch? TBC
Borussia Monchengladbach have proven how entertaining they can be in the Champions League, but their qualification from a group which also contained Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk showed signs of genuine steel.
Do they have the nerve to see off the champions, too?
20. RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund - 9 January
When? 17:30 GMT, 9 Jan
Where? Red Bull Arena
How to Watch? TBC
Finally, the ultimate thigh-rubber. Leipzig, the new kids on the block versus Dortmund, the hipster's choice. Both will be on a title charge, and neither will fancy losing. They won't be settling for a draw, either. Let the games begin!
