20 of the Best Young Premier League Stars to Improve Your Squad on Football Manager 2020

So, we've all got a little bit of extra time on our hands these days. It's the perfect time to start a new hobby, but it's an even better time to start up a new Football Manager save and create a new dynasty.





For some, Football Manager is already a life-consuming delight. For others, they are yet to really be bitten by the bug, so this is the perfect time to kick things off with a bang.





There are a few different ways to play the game. You can take over a smaller side and focus on unearthing hidden gems and Ecuadorian youngsters with five-star potential, or you can take over a stronger side and try to become even better.





Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

If you join a club with a tasty transfer budget, sending your scouts to the Premier League is a smart idea. There are some real stars on offer in England, but there are also some youngsters who could improve your side for the next decade if you treat them right.





If you're looking for an edge over your rival managers in the transfer market, you've come to the right place. Here are 20 of the best young stars in the Premier League who could improve your squad instantly.





Goalkeepers





Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Dean Henderson - The Manchester United loanee is tearing it up on loan with Sheffield United and is a future England number one. At just 22 years old, he's your goalkeeper for the present and the future.





Zack Steffen - Who? Chances are you'll only have heard of Steffen if you've played Football Manager before. The American joined Manchester City in 2019 before being shipped out on loan. He's probably never going to play for City, but he could play for your side.





Angus Gunn - Long touted as the future of English goalkeeping, Gunn's career has slowed down a bit in recent years - could you be the manager to help him reach his potential?





Defenders





Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City - FA Cup Fifth Round

Jamal Lewis - In game, big clubs are always queuing up for a shot at signing Lewis. The Norwich starlet has earned rave reviews over the past few years, and a huge move is surely only just around the corner.





Fikayo Tomori - Now a core part of Chelsea's back line, Tomori's career is only just beginning. He's 21 years old and already an England international. The future is extremely bright.





Ben White - Despite not yet playing a minute of Premier League football, scouts around the league are well aware of White, who is on the books at Brighton but has been starring on loan with Leeds. His marking and composure are already where they need to be, and he's only 21.





West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship

Max Aarons - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will probably be too expensive for you, but one affordable option is Aarons of Norwich. Just like his defensive partner Lewis, the Englishman is ready to join any elite side.





Axel Tuanzebe - Competition for places at Old Trafford is high, so Tuanzebe often gets left behind. Nevertheless, he'll be in the England squad within a few years, so sign him now while you still can.





Midfielders





Aston Villa v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final

Jack Grealish - You've probably heard this guy's name mentioned once or twice this year. Grealish is one of the Premier League's top creators (thanks to his 15 vision and 17 flair), and while he's still playing for Aston Villa, he should be affordable. Act fast.





Mario Pašalić - Another of those who might have gone over your head. Pašalić has been on Chelsea's books since 2014 and is currently a core part of the Atalanta side who have taken Europe by storm this season.





Lewis Cook - Any seasoned Football Manager player will know all about signing Cook. He's a creative force with the potential to become one of the world's best midfielders, so he'd be perfect for any team.





Aston Villa v Leicester City - Carabao Cup: Semi Final

Youri Tielemans - One of the most expensive options on this list, Tielemans deserves every penny of his price tag. Since joining Leicester, the Belgian has proved exactly why he's so highly rated, so if he hits the market, don't even hesitate.





Emiliano Buendía - Buendía has proven his worth to Norwich this season. As the creative mastermind behind all that is good at Carrow Road, he seems destined for the top.





David Brooks - Thanks to his performances on the real pitch, Bournemouth starlet Brooks has already been linked to a number of top sides. He's popular on the virtual field as well, so move while you still can.





Forwards





Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Tammy Abraham - Abraham has made it through to the starting lineup at Stamford Bridge, and thanks to his 16 finishing, he's a starter for Chelsea on Football Manager too. He's not cheap, but finding a lethal poacher never is.





Dominic Calvert-Lewin - A complete forward, Calvert-Lewin is a hugely popular figure at Everton, so he won't come cheap either. However, can you really put a price on a decade-long reign of dominance in attack?





Diogo Jota - Jota always finds himself on the move a few years into every Football Manager game, with Manchester United or Real Madrid usually winning the race for his signature, and that should tell you everything you need to know.





Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City - Premier League

Dwight McNeil - You won't find many Burnley fans who aren't convinced McNeil isn't destined for superstardom, and his Football Manager stats reflect that. He's a 19-year-old with electric pace and dribbling, and he's only getting better.





Gabriel Martinelli - Nobody knew who Martinelli was last year, but he's now the perfect definition of a wonderkid. The Arsenal starlet is good enough to play for any top side, and that's while he's just 18. The sky is the limit.





Reiss Nelson - Opportunities in the real world have been hard to come by for Nelson, but don't let that distract you from his sky-high potential. 15 dribbling and 15 flair describe the Englishman perfectly, and he's the kind of player every manager wants.



