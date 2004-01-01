Teams
£20m-rated Arsenal winger 'wants to assess' transfer options
Reiss Nelson looks to explore a move away from Arsenal as his limited game time continues.
Trending on the boards
See, take Kai off and your whole gameplan falls apart.
14 Jun 23:56 - redgunamo, 61 views 0 replies
Trossard's older brother is reffing the opening match!
14 Jun 18:35 - Chief Arrowhead, 34 views 1 replies
The sight of 200k Scots dribbling into their steins
14 Jun 16:17 - 7sisters, 118 views 1 replies
Have we sold anyone yet?
11 Jun 20:58 - redgunamo, 357 views 7 replies
F1wimb
10 Jun 15:47 - PSRB, 346 views 5 replies
