30 European clubs with the the biggest net spend in last five years - ranked

Value for money and the transfer market are not things that usually mix, particularly in modern football.

With more and more owners chasing the Champions League dream, price tags have been significantly inflated, with the number of flops also increasing exponentially.

Which teams have pumped the most money into chasing success though? Starting with the 2016 summer transfer window, we have ranked the clubs with the highest net spends in European football.

All figures courtesy of CIES Football Observatory...

30. Real Madrid (-€91m)

Selling Cristiano Ronaldo means Real Madrid kick off our list | MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

Real Madrid have spent a lot in recent years. However, the monster sale of Cristiano Ronaldo as well as the departures of Alvaro Morata and Achraf Hakimi have helped to temper this.



If they had waited an extra year for Eden Hazard, they'd even be in the black... just about.

29. Sevilla (-€92m)

Clement Lenglet was one of Sevilla biggest sales in the period | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sevilla have consistently punched above their weight in Spain and on the continent.



Their net spend of just €92m has returned a Europa League trophy and several top four finishes since summer 2016.

28. Crystal Palace (-€100m)

Some record signings just don't work out | ALASTAIR GRANT/Getty Images

Apparently all €100m buys you these days is a string of lower, mid-table Premier League finishes.



Just ask Crystal Palace.

27. Atletico Madrid (-€104m)

Griezmann has struggled to replicate his Atleti form since joining Barcelona | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid's form is even more impressive when you consider their recent net spend.



Shifting Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona for over €100m is by far their most impressive piece of business.

26. Wolfsburg (-€108m)

Draxler was sold for a small profit in 2017 | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

It is easy to forget how much talent has passed through Wolfsburg's doors in recent years.



Kevin de Bruyne, Edin Dzeko, Ivan Perisic and Julian Draxler all had spell there, before moving onto bigger and better things. Sadly, the club have mostly frittered these fees away on less exciting players.

25. Hertha Berlin (-€109m)

Dodi Lukebakio is one of several expensive signings Hertha have made | ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

Hertha would be nowhere near this list, if not for a recent spike in transfer activity.



Over the past two seasons, they have been stockpiling young talent in the hopes of challenging Germany's top side. A strategy that is yet to pay off.

24. Leeds United (-€115m)

Rodrigo became Leeds' record signing this summer | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Four of Leeds' top six record signings were completed last summer.



This is a clear indication of the rapid growth in Premier League transfer fees over the past two decades.

23. Liverpool (-€129m)

What a deal this turned out to be for Liverpool | Miquel Benitez/Getty Images

Liverpool have sold very well in recent years with Philippe Coutinho, Dominic Solanke and Jordan Ibe all being moved on for way above their market value.



This sort of savvy business, which has helped offset deals for some key arrivals, sees them place just outside the top 20.

22. Leicester City (-€134m)

Leicester are tough negotiators as Manchester United found out in 2019 | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Since winning the title, Leicester have sold one first teamer a year and reinvested extremely well.



If not for a disastrous 2016 summer transfer window - where they blew an absurd amount on Ahmed Musa and Islam Slimani - their net spend would be even lower.

21. Sheffield United (-€134m)

Rhian Brewster cost the Blades a record fee in 2020 | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

For a Premier League team. Sheffield United have not spent that much.



The reason their net spend looks so bad is that they have only sold €25m worth of talent since summer 2016.

20. Parma - €158m

His legend keeps burning strong | PAOLO COCCO/Getty Images

Parma have sold players for a combined cost of just €12m since summer 2016. That is pretty impressive - in a bad way.



Their record transfer remains Hidetoshi Nakata, who they purchased all the way back in 2001. Crikey.

19. Napoli (-€165m)

Victor Osimhen became Napoli record signing in the summer | Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Napoli have been pretty active in the transfer window during this period, spending €565m and receiving €400m in fees.



Almost a quarter of their sales figure are made up of the money they received from Juventus for Gonzalo Higuain in 2016.

18. Bayern Munich (-€171m)

Die Roten got a very reasonable price for Leroy Sane in the summer | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

They might be the best team in the world but Bayern Munich have only spent enough to earn 18th place on our list... which is actually a positive thing.



The sale of Douglas Costa, Mats Hummels and Toni Kroos have helped in this regard.

17. West Ham (-€171m)

Andre Ayew did not represent value for money | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

West Ham are synonymous with over spending on lacklustre players, so it is no surprise to see them on this list.



Although the culture does seem to be changing at the club, the shocking signings of Sebastien Haller and Felipe Anderson are still fresh in the memory.

16. RB Leipzig (-€176m)

Timo Werner was sold for a tidy profit in the summer | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Despite having a strong reputation for recruitment, RB Leipzig have still spent handsomely since 2016.



Their place on this list is more a result of the cumulative effect of lots of

€20m signings, as opposed to lots of expensive flops.

15. Fulham (-€190m)

Alfie Mawson is one of several expensive flops Fulham have signed in recent years | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

We all knew that Fulham's 2018 summer splurge was bad. Even still, it is surprising to find them so high up on the list - outranking Bayern and Liverpool.



Selling just €84m to cover their heaving spending has not helped.

14. Juventus (-€249m)

Selling Paul Pogba has helped fund Juventus' transfer activity | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Considering the fee they dropped on Cristiano Ronaldo alone, Juventus have done well to only be 14th on this list.



A net spend of just shy of €250m to win the scudetto every year since summer 2016 is not bad value. Maybe.

13. Wolves (-€249m)

Fabio Silva is Wolves' most expensive arrival | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Ever since their new owners took over in 2016, Wolves have embarked on a spending spree.



The €399m they have invested in fresh faces has been tempered by just €150m worth of sales, a big chunk of which is made up of the money they received for Diogo Jota.

12. Tottenham (-€250m)

Spurs beat off competition from several European clubs to sign Tanguy Ndombele | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

For all the jokes about Daniel Levy's reluctance to open his chequebook, Tottenham have still racked up a net spend of €250m since summer 2016.



Their record departure during this time was Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City in a big money move back in 2017.

11. Brighton (-€259m)

Jurgen Locadia is one of several, pricey forwards who have not made the grade on the south coast | Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Well, this certainly blows a hole in the 'plucky, little Brighton' narrative doesn't it?



Since earning promotion to the Premier League, the Seagulls have frittered their way to a net spend of over €250m.

10. Arsenal (-€299m)

Ramsey did not earn Arsenal a penny | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Arsenal have spent a hefty €588m since summer 2016 and sold assets for a combined cost of €289m.



The picture would look far more rosy if the Gunners had not let several players contracts run down, allowing them to depart of free transfers.

9. Chelsea (-€308m)

Chelsea invested heavily in German talent recently | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Big spending Chelsea love to spend big - everyone knows that.



However, they had not splashed the cash too much in recent years, before the 2020 summer window in which Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and more, were all recruited for sizable fees.

8. Milan (-€311m)

Krzysztof Piatek's move to Milan did not work out | Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Milan have had an eventful few years, recruited some expensive flops as well as making a few shrewd signings.



Overall, their inconsistent success in the market has set them back €311m.

7. Aston Villa (-€339m)

Some questioned Ollie Watkins' price tag but he has proved to be a good addition to the Premier League | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa's surprise success this season is less impressive when one considers just how much they have spent chasing their top six dream.



Villa's business since summer 2016 has set them back a whopping €339m, with the £12m they spent on Ross McCormack proving to be particularly poor value for money.

6. Everton (-€346m)

Davy Klassen did not justify his price tag | Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Everton have been guilty of some horrific transfer missteps over the past few seasons.



Overall, the €346m they have spent since summer 2016 has returned zero trophies and zero top six finishes. At least it finally seems like the tide is turning under Carlo Ancelotti.

5. Inter (-€386m)

Lukaku may have been expensive but he has impressed so far for Inter | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Inter have spent close to €400m since summer 2016.



Some of their additions have been good, such as Romelu Lukaku.



Some have been...not so good, such as Joao Mario, Radja Nainggolan and Gabriel Barbosa.

4. Paris Saint-Germain (-€455m)

Mbappe has not scored scoring since arriving in the French capital | MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

It is no surprise to find Paris Saint-Germain, the club who paid the two highest transfer fees of all time, near the top of this list.



As well as signing Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for mouth dropping fees, PSG have also spent big on Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler and several more well known names in recent years, in a bid to end their Champions League hoodoo.

3. Barcelona (-€471m)

Coutinho has struggled since making his dream move | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona's current financial predicament has been partly caused by their reckless operations in the transfer market.



This has included dropping whopping fees on the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann to very little success.

2. Manchester United (-€586m)

United have been very active in the transfer market in the past five years | Pool/Getty Images

Much has been written about Manchester United' s recent record in both the transfer market and in contract negotiations, and not a lot of it complimentary.



Over the past few years the club have spent massive fees for fun and also let several talented players depart for free. That is a recipe for an almost €600m net spend if ever we saw one.

1. Manchester City (-€631m)

Cancelo is one of many full-backs Guardiola has signed since summer 2016 | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Here we are ladies and gentleman. Introducing the kings of big spending, Manchester City.



Despite their record signing Kevin de Bruyne only representing the 25th highest fee paid in history, City have managed to rise to the top of this list anyway,



How have they done it? Mainy by collecting world class full-backs - other positions are available Pep - and barely selling anyone.