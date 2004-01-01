4 Affordable Options to Take Arsenal's Number 8 Shirt Next Season

Dani Ceballos lifted the FA Cup with Arsenal on Saturday, and promptly left the club for Real Madrid following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is hoping to keep him, but Ceballos has always been keen to break through with Los Blancos - though he'll have no shortage of suitors if he doesn't.

The Gunners need to replace him though. There's been interest in Thomas Partey, though he does not do the same job as the Spaniard and will cost a heck of a lot of money, and their issue of midfield creativity will not be addressed with the club trying their very best to ship Mesut Ozil out of the club.

Given money is scarce, Arsenal may have to look at cheaper options to fill the number 8 shirt next term. Here's four of them.