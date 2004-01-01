4 Bundesliga Players for Arsenal Fans to Watch Closely This Season

The Bundesliga is back in action. The coronavirus outbreak ground European football to a halt in what felt like an eternity ago, now though - at long last - we have access to one of the most exciting divisions in world football.





With the Premier League's doors remaining firmly closed for the foreseeable future, we highly recommend you satisfy your football craving with some German top-flight football.





For any Gunners out there, here's a look at some Bundesliga stars to watch that have, in some form or another, been linked with Arsenal.





Jadon Sancho





Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger revealed that he tried to lure Sancho to north London but the teenager instead opted for a move to the Bundesliga. The list of sensational talents Arsenal have missed out on is pretty hard reading for fans, Messi and Ronaldo spring to mind - now it looks as though Sancho is the latest 'what could have been'.





"I wanted to take him from Man City when he didn't get the games. There's something in there that is part of the big players. You can call it arrogance, confidence, belief; but it has to be there," Wenger told beIN Sports (via Sky Sports).





Sancho, through his stellar performances with Dortmund, has enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame over the past couple of years. The 20-year-old truly is a joy to watch at the moment with an insane 14 goals and 16 assists in just 24 Bundesliga appearances. Arsenal fans shouldn't dwell too much on the past but to simply enjoy his majestic displays (and pray he doesn't move to United).





Serge Gnabry





German DFB Pokal"FC Schalke 04 v Bayern Munchen"

The one that got away. Arsenal academy graduate Serge Gnabry has completed one of the most sensational career turnarounds in recent history, from rejection at West Brom to chasing trophies at the elite end of club football. Almost every Premier League club that has adopted the 'buy loads of talent and loan them out' has let a diamond slip through their fingers.





Gnabry was deemed surplus to requirements and sold to Werder Bremen for a mere £5m. Since making the move to Bundesliga champions Bayern, the 24-year-old has blossomed into one of the most exciting players in Europe. A pacy winger with a thirst for goals, Gnabry is fun to watch. Arsenal fans can take some satisfaction in his mauling of Spurs in the Champions League group stage, a performance which typified his explosive style of play.





Dayot Upamecano





FC Bayern Muenchen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Upamecano is hot topic at the moment, the name on everyone's lips, the rumour mill is relentlessly churning out potential suitors for the powerful centre-back. Having signed a one-year extension with RB Leipzig, the transfer speculation has ground to a temporary halt. Arsenal tried and failed at the start of the season, Unai Emery wanted to bring the 21-year-old in as a replacement for veteran Laurent Koscielny.





It remains to be seen whether clubs can accommodate big money transfers this summer with the coronavirus outbreak hampering football financially. When normal action is resumed Arsenal may very well retry their luck at landing Upamecano - whether that materialises? Only time will tell. If you're just after watching defensive masterclasses? Take a look at this guy.





Corentin Tolisso





FC Schalke 04 v FC Bayern Muenchen - DFB Cup

Drifting on and off the bench for the most part of the season, out-of-favour Corentin Tolisso looks set to seek first-team action elsewhere in a bid to refocus his career. Arteta will be looking to revamp his midfield options with Dani Ceballos returning to Real Madrid and Tolisso's alleged availability in the summer may be a serious option to consider for the new Arsenal manager.





The World Cup winner will look to rekindle the form that earned him the move to Bayern in the first place and Arsenal may provide the first-team football he so desperately needs. Tolisso's box-to-box style and passing range - combining work-rate and vision - is something Arsenal are lacking in midfield. Pay close attention Gunners.



