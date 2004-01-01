 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

4 things we learned from Arsenal's statement pre-season win over Bayer Leverkusen

Analysing four key talking points from Arsenal's thumping pre-season win over Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen at the Emirates Stadium.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards