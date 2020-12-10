55-Player Shortlist for 2020 FIFPRO Men's World XI Revealed

FIFA and FIFPRO have announced their shortlist of 55 players in contention for the 2020 Men's World XI which is set to be announced on Thursday 17 December.

Both FIFA and FIFPRO invited all professional footballers to vote for the players they believed to be worthy of a spot in this year's World XI, with players split into categories of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

Messi and Ronaldo both make the cut | David Ramos/Getty Images

The final 11 will be made up of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards, while the final remaining spot will be allocated to the outfield player with the most votes once the first ten have been decided.

Of the ten goalkeepers to make the shortlist, four Premier League shot-stoppers made the grade, with Hugo Lloris, Alisson, David de Gea and Ederson all shortlisted.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich dominate the 15 defensive picks - each with three inclusions in the category - while former Paris Saint-Germain right-back Dani Alves is the only player not currently playing in Europe to make the list.

?ANNOUNCEMENT?@FIFPRO together with @FIFAcom proudly presents the 55 players with most votes for the 2020 FIFA FIFPRO Men's World 11, selected by their fellow professional footballers.



Here's all you need to know ?https://t.co/0JH5WVoo2L #FIFAFootballAwards #TheBest pic.twitter.com/lpZEEryGED — FIFPRO (@FIFPro) December 10, 2020

Perhaps the shock inclusion on the list comes in midfield, with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli named alongside some of the best midfielders in the world. The Spurs man struggled for form last season and found himself out of the Premier League starting XI on 17 separate occasions.

The forward lineup consists of a host of stellar names including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, while veteran centre-forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also named on the shortlist alongside first-time entrant Erling Haaland.

Here's the full 55.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

David De Gea (Manchester United)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan)

Moraes Ederson (Manchester City)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders

David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Dani Alves (Sao Paulo)

Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders

Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool)

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich)

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Forwards

Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Neymar Junior (Paris Saint-Germain)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)