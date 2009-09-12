5 of the Most Ridiculous Moments From Emmanuel Adebayor's Career

​Well, it's great to see that Emmanuel Adebayor hasn't changed.

Barely a month into his Paraguayan venture with the mighty Olimpia, the man who typifies the meaning of 'absurd' is at it again; seeing red with a ludicrous kung-fu 'challenge' in an attempt to win the ball in the air, instead smacking his studs into the chops of a Defensa y Justica player.

Wonder how Emmanuel Adebayor is getting on in Paragu... Ah. Well. pic.twitter.com/7eiymCsB3e — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) March 12, 2020

Although there was seemingly no intent behind the challenge, the moment just added to a long list of controversial and ridiculous moments from the 36-year-old's lengthy career. While a remarkably talented footballer and one of the finest Africa's ever produced, Adebayor just couldn't hide from controversy on the field.





So, following his recent Paraguayan antics, here are five of the most ridiculous moments from Adebayor's career.

Losing His Cool in Carling Cup Final

Arsenal took a gamble when they signed the £9m Togo international from Monaco in 2006, with the then 21-year-old out of favour at the Ligue 1 club after missing training several times.





The gangly forward proved an instant hit at the Emirates, however, netting on his Premier League debut before scoring a memorable winner in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester United at the start of the 2006/07 campaign.

His first moment of madness, however, would come later that season in the Carling Cup final against Chelsea, with Adebayor given his marching orders by referee Howard Webb after allegedly throwing a punch at Frank Lampard.

Outraged by the decision, Adebayor confronted Webb before being dragged off the Millennium Stadium turf by the club's physio - with an onwatching Thierry Henry guiding him down the tunnel as the abuse continued to hurtle out of the striker's mouth.

It's fair to say that incident set the tone.

That Celebration Against Arsenal

While he didn't quite leave the Gunners a legend as such, Adebayor still enjoyed a stellar career on the red side of north London - with his 24 Premier League goal campaign in 2007/08 particularly special.





He departed to the suddenly relevant Manchester City for a hefty £26m fee in 2009 before blessing us all with a lesson in sh*thousery and an iconic Premier League moment when he scored City's third in a 4-2 win over the Gunners just two months removed from his summer departure.





After meeting Shaun Wright-Phillips' delicate cross with an expertly taken header, Adebayor proceeded to sprint psychotically down the touchline before arriving at the away end, meeting a herd of Gooners ready to dismember their former star with a graceful knee slide, drinking in the moment right in front of their faces.





Legendary.

Real Madrid Move

After struggling to kick on in his second season at the Sky Blues, Adebayor was loaned to Evert--, sorry, to where? REAL MADRID!?!?

That's right, Jose Mourinho added the Togolese hero to his Los Blancos squad midway through the 2010/11 season to provide support for Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain up top.

He fared well during his loan spell at Real , scoring eight times in 22 appearances and collecting a Copa del Rey winner's medal following a 1-0 victory over Barcelona in the final.

The only thing more shocking than the move itself was the fact he wore the number six shirt during his six-month stint. Disgusting.

Sent Off in the North London Derby

Adebayor being Adebayor, he made the move to Tottenham in the summer of 2011 - initially joining a loan deal before an impressive debut campaign convinced Andre Villas-Boas to sign the former Gunner on a permanent deal the following summer.

He failed to reach the heights that he achieved under Harry Redknapp, however, scoring just five Premier League goals in 2012/13, with one of those strikes coming in the 5-2 defeat at Arsenal in mid-November.

It was a game that started so well for the striker, giving his side the lead with a simple finish past Wojciech Szczęsny after just ten minutes. But Adebayor would enjoy just seven more minutes of derby action as he saw red with a completely unnecessary and reckless challenge on Santi Cazorla.





It was a lapse in judgement that helped Spurs to their second consecutive 5-2 defeat at the hands of their bitterest rivals at the Emirates. Cheers, Ade.





And just like it was in 2007, it was Howard Webb who gave Adebayor his marching orders.

Sherwood Salute

By the time Tim Sherwood's gilet arrived in the home dugout at White Hart Lane, it was clear that Adebayor's days were numbered at the highest level.

But Sherwood's arrival coincided with an upsurge in form by the Togolese front man towards the end of the 2013/14 campaign, as the demising forward provided the Lilywhite faithful with one more lasting memory; the salute.

Was there any meaning behind it? Who knows. Was it great? Absolutely.

The images of the lanky striker having his celebration replicated by Sherwood and assistant Chris Ramsey following strikes against Dnipro and Sunderland were rays of light amid a bleak period for the club.