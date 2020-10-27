5 potential Bundesliga destinations for Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has seemingly been teetering on the edge of an Arsenal exit for the past ten years - and he has only been at the club since 2016.

Most of us expected his time was finally up last season when he reacted angrily to a substitution by swearing at his own fans. However, we should have known not to underestimate Xhaka's incredible staying power. Fast-forward to the present and he is widely considered an important part of Mikel Arteta's aspirational, mid-table side.

? | #OnThisDay in 2019...



Granit Xhaka was booed off the field by Arsenal fans and stripped of the club captaincy for his reaction! ©❌ pic.twitter.com/6cilrqmDTC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2020

That does not mean that he is a dead cert to stick around this summer, though. According to Sky Germany, the midfielder is eyeing up a Bundesliga return, and for the right price the Gunners would likely trade him in for a younger model.

If he does make the switch to Germany, here are five clubs that might be convinced to sign him...

1. Hertha Berlin

Hertha are the Bundesliga's most infamous underachievers | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Hertha Berlin's ownership dream of taking the club into Europe and they have invested heavily in recent times.



This injection of talent has done little to shake off their reputation as one of Europe's biggest underachievers though, and they are currently in a relegation battle.



Does this mean they are going to stop spending? Of course not.



Hertha were interested in Xhaka last summer and would be keen on him again, particularly as they are set to lose Matteo Guendouzi when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

2. Borussia Monchengladbach

Gladbach could have some key player poached in the summer | Pool/Getty Images

Borussia Monchengladbach is where Granit Xhaka made his name, making 140 appearances for Die Fohlen between 2012 and 2016.



Things have changed a lot for both parties since then but a beautiful reunion in the summer is not that unlikely.



Gladbach's recent success has already seen inspirational coach Marco Rose poached by Borussia Dortmund and he could be followed out the door by highly-rated midfielder Dennis Zakaria in the summer.



This is where Xhaka might fit in.

3. Borussia Dortmund

Who knows who will be at BVB next season | Lars Baron/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund need a rebuild, that much is clear.



For all of their exciting talent there is a lot of players who have massively underwhelmed for far too long.



What might help their young stats thrive is the introduction of Xhaka. For all of his faults, the midfielder does have experience of winning things - something that most of the squad do not.

4. Bayer Leverkusen

Xhaka may add some bite to the Leverkusen midfield | Boris Streubel/Getty Images

After a blistering start Bayer Leverkusen's recent form has been pitiful, with Peter Bosz paying with his job earlier this month.



The Bundesliga's perennial nearly men could be short on midfielders soon as well. Both Charles Aranguiz and Julian Baumgartlinger are not getting any younger, while Florian Wirtz will surely be sold soon enough.



Xhaka could plug a midfielder-shaped hole effectively in the summer. An added bonus is that he has plenty of Europa League experience, a competition Leverkusen seem destined to play in for entirety.

5. Augsburg

This one is not particularly likely... but wouldn't it be great to see the tiresome 'social media banter' merchants who sent this tweet have to backtrack like a bunch of clowns?