5 Rogue Loan Moves That We Completely Forget Actually Happened

​The January ​transfer window is upon us; the cash is about to be splashed (unless you support Norwich), Jim White at Sky Sports News is about to get very excited and Harry Redknapp might even hang out of a car window if we're lucky.

The big money moves always steal the headlines, and many of us can reel off the most expensive, outrageous and disastrous signings of transfer windows gone by. But what about the random loan signings?

A selection of youngsters have headed down the English football pyramid to kickstart or revive their careers, playing a quirky five games here or there. Let's take a look at some of the most rogue.

Danny Rose - Peterborough (2009)

Left back Danny Rose has been capped 29 times by England, played at a World Cup and started in a Champions League final.

However, before he made his ​Tottenham debut following his switch from boyhood club Leeds, ​Rose had loan spells at Watford, Bristol City and Sunderland. But perhaps the most rogue of all was the month and a half he spent at London Road.

Rose signed for newly promoted Peterborough United in September 2009. This was only the second season in the club's history that they had spent in the second tier of English football, following back to back promotions under Darren Ferguson.

The full-back played six times for Peterborough, but left in November following the sacking of Ferguson. Just five months later, Rose famously marked his Tottenham debut with a thunderous volley against rivals Arsenal.

Danny Welbeck - Preston (2010)

Danny Welbeck had already scored a 30-yard wonder goal on his Premier League debut for ​Manchester United when he signed for Preston North End in January 2010.

Darren Ferguson was once again at the helm to secure this rogue loan signing, with a little help from the fact that his Dad, Sir Alex, was Manchester United manager. I'm sure most sons at some point in their life have asked: "Dad, can you lend me a tenner?" ​Imagine saying: "Dad, can you lend me Danny Welbeck?"

Welbeck went on to score twice in 10 appearances for Preston, but he was forced to return to Old Trafford in March for knee surgery. A year later, the striker made his England debut against Ghana at Wembley.

Giovani dos Santos - Ipswich (2009)

​In May 2008, Giovani dos Santos scored a hat trick for ​Barcelona in a 5-3 win over Real Marcia, lining up alongside Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry, Xavi and Samuel Eto'o.

Ten months later, he was lining up alongside Alex Bruce, Ben Thatcher and Alan Quinn at Portman Road for Ipswich Town.

Tottenham manager Juande Ramos had signed D os Santos for €6m in the summer of 2008. However, he was soon replaced by Harry Redknapp, who was unimpressed by what he saw of Dos Santos and shipped him off to Championship side Ipswich.





The Mexican shone in Suffolk, scoring four times in eight games, before returning to Tottenham at the end of the season.

Jordan Henderson - Coventry (2009)

​Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson enjoyed a glittering 2019, as he lifted the Champions League and Club World Cup, and helped the Reds soar to the summit of the Premier League table.

But a decade before, 18-year-old Henderson​ was yet to break into the Sunderland first team, and found himself on loan at Championship outfit Coventry City.

Henderson joined the Sky Blues in January 2009, making 10 appearances for the club and netting his first ever senior goal. However, his loan was cut short due to a metatarsal injury.

The following season, Henderson broke into the Sunderland first team, making 33 appearances in the Premier League, before securing a big money move to Liverpool in 2011.

John Terry - Nottingham Forest (2000)

John Terry is one of the most decorated players in ​Chelsea history, captaining the side to five Premier League titles and the Champions League during a glittering 19 years with the club.

However, towards the end of the 1999/2000 season, with Frank Leboeuf and Marcel Desailly ahead of him in the Stamford Bridge pecking order, 19-year-old Terry was shipped out to the City Ground. ​

Forest had endured a disappointing return to the second tier following their relegation from the top flight. Terry made six appearance for the Reds, and the club remained undefeated with the young Chelsea loanee at the back. Forest fans have fond memories of Terry, with his leadership, aerial ability and intelligence standing out during his brief stint by the Trent.