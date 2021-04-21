6 Super League club executives told to leave Premier League sub-committees

A number of executives from the six English sides who pledged to join the Super League have been handed an ultimatum to leave their roles on key Premier League sub-committees.

English and European football was rocked by the recent news 12 of Europe's elite clubs were planning on joining the Super League.

Ed Woodward, Bruce Buck, Vinai Venkatesham, Ferran Soriano and Tom Werner to be removed from key Premier League committeeshttps://t.co/RvggErzGD5 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 21, 2021

The closed-off competition was to act as a rival to the Champions League, with 15 founder members set to be ever-present in the annual event regardless of their performance the season prior.

However, the plan soon fell apart and a domino effect saw nine of the 12 clubs who had committed to the event - with Barcelona and Real Madrid yet to comment and Juventus announcing their intention to take their place in the competition - all withdraw from the plans.

As the fallout continues and club owners are left with the task of rebuilding bridges with their fans, Sky News understand that Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has told a number of executives at the six clubs to stand down from their roles on key Premier League sub-committees or risk being relieved of their duties.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has been told to stand down from his role on the Premier League's audit and remuneration committee, while Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham has been told to leave his role with the Club Strategic Advisory Group (CSAG).

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters | Alex Morton/Getty Images

Manchester City cheif Ferran Soriano has also been asked to remove himself from the CSAG, while outgoing Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward and Liverpool's Tom Werner have both been asked to leave their role with the Club Broadcast Advisory Group.

Tottenham are the only side of the six Super League teams who are understood to not be impacted by Masters' demands.

The move is the first indication of the aforementioned six clubs being reprimanded for their part in the Super League saga.