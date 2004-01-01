8 Bundesliga Players & How Successful They'd Be in the Premier League - Ranked

The last few years has seen a fresh crop of blistering young prospects break through and light up the Bundesliga.





While the likes of Erling Haaland, Marcus Thuram and Weston McKennie look set to ply their trade in Germany for at least another year, there's a large plethora of Bundesliga talent on the radars of the Premier League's elite.





From prolific goalscorers to standout defensive rocks, there's eight names who have been religiously doing the transfer gossip rounds. So, naturally you start to wonder who'd actually make the grade and who'd end up on the conveyor belt of big money flops.





Here, 90min answers of all those questions, scooping them all up into a ranking of their potential success in England.





8. Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen





Rashica has impressed this season, despite Werder Bremen's struggles

Likely Destination: Liverpool





Despite Werder Bremen's struggles this season, Milot Rashica has been in great form for the Green-Whites and has emerged as the club's best player. Leading the ranks for Bremen in terms of both goals and assists this year, the 21-year old winger has attracted attention from numerous clubs, with Liverpool sitting atop of the list.





With Werder sat in the relegation zone and staring down the barrel of a first relegation in 40 years, Rashica is likely looking to jump ship and Liverpool are waiting in the wings for the Kosovo international.





With a release clause at £33m, that could lower to £13m if Bremen are relegated, the winger is a cheap option for Liverpool and a move to the Premier League champions elect would be an attractive proposition.





But with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah firmly established as world beating wingers, Rashica would struggle to break into the side and would spend most of his time rooted to the substitutes bench.





7. Leon Bailey - Bayer Leverkusen





Bailey's struggles this season haven't deterred Man City's interest

Likely Destination: Manchester City





With Leroy Sane eager to head back to Germany this summer, Manchester City are looking for a like for like replacement and Bayer Leverkusen's Leon Bailey fits Pep Guardiola's style of play to a tee.





While Bailey has struggled this season with injuries and has failed to recapture the form he enjoyed early in his Leverkusen career, City are still eager to bring the 22-year old to the Etihad.





Time and patience wouldn't be afforded to Bailey though and if he struggled initially, City would waste no time replacing the winger with one of the many attack minded players they have in the squad.





6. Moussa Diaby - Bayer Leverkusen





Diaby has benefited from teammate Bailey's injury issues and established himself as a first team player for Leverkusen

Likely Destination: Arsenal





While Leverkusen may be reluctant to let both of their young wingers go in the same transfer window, that won't stop Arsenal pursuing Moussa Diaby - who has enjoyed a wonderful season in his first year at Die Werkself.





Diaby broke into the team following Bailey's injury troubles and hasn't looked back. The Frenchman has excelled this season, with his dribbling skill and pace his standout traits, and he could prove to be a valuable asset for many top clubs.





Arsenal are thought to be interested in Diaby, and the prospect of deploying him on the opposite wing to Nicolas Pépé is an attractive one. However, guaranteed starts week in and week out wouldn't be nailed on.





5. Lucas Hernández - Bayern Munich





Hernández may be the answer to City's long term defensive issues

Likely Destination: Manchester City





One positive about Bayern Munich's interest in Leroy Sane is the Bundesliga giants' apparent willingness to include defender Lucas Hernández in a deal for the Manchester City winger.





In Hernández, City could potentially find their answer to their long standing defensive issues - with the 24-year old able to fill in at left-back or centre-back. The Frenchman has had his own injury problems, but definitely has the ability to become a mainstay of the Citizens' defence alongside Aymeric Laporte.





The good news is that he wouldn't cost them a penny, but the bad news is that he hasn't played a lot of football lately.





4. Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen





Havertz would push Frank Lampard's Chelsea back towards the peak of English football

Likely Destination: Chelsea





Frank Lampard's side are quickly becoming one of Europe's most exciting young teams, with Christian Pulisic signing last year, Hakim Ziyech arriving this summer and the pursuit of Timo Werner.





But the fun for Chelsea doesn't appear to be stopping there, with Kai Havertz also tipped to make a big money move to west London. The German attacking midfielder is one of the most sought after players in world football, and is likely to reach the very top of the game.





The only sticking point in whether or not he'd work out at Stamford Bridge is how and where he'd fit into the side. Accommodations would need to be made and that could prevent Havertz from hitting the heights expected of him.





3. Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig





In an effort to solidify their struggling defence, Arsenal are looking to Upamecano

Likely Destination: Arsenal





Upamecano has caught the eye of a number of clubs after putting in a string of impressive performances this season at RB Leipzig.





It's probably quicker to name clubs that haven't been linked with a move, but one team who are really interested are long suffering Arsenal. The Gunners view the Frenchman as the man to finally shore up their leaky defence; a problem that has gone on for far too long.





Money may be an issue for Arsenal as Leipzig will command a healthy fee, but getting a deal done would be a huge statement.





2. Timo Werner - RB Leipzig





Liverpool's loss will be Chelsea's gain if the Blues land Werner

Likely Destination: Chelsea





With Liverpool refusing to meet Timo Werner's release clause, Chelsea have jumped to the head of the German hitman's queue.





Werner has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 25 Bundesliga goals and he looks tailor made for the Premier League. Chelsea have struggled to find a prolific goalscorer since Diego Costa's departure, so landing the 24-year-old would be a real coup.





1. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund





Sancho is wanted by just about everyone, but Manchester United remain favourites to land the Englishman

Likely Destination: Manchester United





Undoubtedly one of the most sought after prospects in world football right now, Jadon Sancho has set the Bundesliga alight since arriving at Borussia Dortmund three years ago.





The Englishman has scored 17 goals and also carved out an incredible 17 assists in the Bundesliga this season, and has quickly established himself as one of the most feared wingers in the game. A return to England seems most likely, with Manchester United seemingly leading the race to land the former Manchester City academy graduate.





Landing the 20-year old would be a huge statement of intent from United, and would go a long way to taking the Red Devils back to the very top of English football.



