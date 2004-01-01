90min's 'Our 21' - An introduction

It's been a long, long five years since the European Championships were last contested, but fortunately that arduous wait is almost over.
This summer we'll bear witness to the delayed 2020 tournament, pitting 24 national teams from around the continent against one another to determine who follows in the footsteps of current holders Portugal.
France's Kylian Mbappe, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, and England's Harry Kane are three of the marquee stars looking to lead their country to glory, but over the next month, 90min intend to shine the limelight on the next generation of young players ready to dominate football now and for many years to come.
These are players we're calling Our 21.
It's self explanatory, really - 21 young players all aged 21 or under, ready to use Euro 2020 to propel themselves further towards footballing superstardom. Throughout the tournament, we'll be following this select bunch of budding stars closely, profiling their career journey until now while following their every move as the weeks and games progress.
In-depth analysis of each player selected will follow in due course, but there's one bit of important housekeeping to get out of the way first. It's time for you to meet the Our 21 players...
Phil Foden
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 21
Country: England
Club: Manchester City
International caps: 6
International goals: 2
Ryan Gravenberch
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 19
Country: Netherlands
Club: Ajax
International caps: 4
International goals: 0
Pedri
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 18
Country: Spain
Club: Barcelona
International caps: 3
International goals: 0
Alexander Isak
Position: Forward
Age at Euro 2020: 21
Country: Sweden
Club: Real Sociedad
International caps: 21
International goals: 6
Nuno Mendes
Position: Defender
Age at Euro 2020: 18
Country: Portugal
Club: Sporting CP
International caps: 3
International goals: 0
Jeremy Doku
Position: Forward
Age at Euro 2020: 18
Country: Belgium
Club: Rennes
International caps: 7
International goals: 2
Christoph Baumgartner
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 21
Country: Austria
Club: 1899 Hoffenheim
International caps: 7
International goals: 3
Joao Felix
Position: Forward
Age at Euro 2020: 21
Country: Portugal
Club: Atletico Madrid
International caps: 16
International goals: 3
Billy Gilmour
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 20
Country: Scotland
Club: Chelsea
International caps: 1
International goals: 0
Mikkel Damsgaard
Position: Forward
Age at Euro 2020: 20
Country: Denmark
Club: Sampdoria
International caps: 2
International goals: 2
Dejan Kulusevski
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 21
Country: Sweden
Club: Juventus
International caps: 12
International goals: 1
Elif Elmas
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 21
Country: North Macedonia
Club: Napoli
International caps: 26
International goals: 7
Giacomo Raspadori
Position: Forward
Age at Euro 2020: 21
Country: Italy
Club: Sassoulo
International caps: 0
International goals: 0
Jamal Musiala
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 18
Country: Germany
Club: Bayern Munich
International caps: 2
International goals: 0
Kacper Kozlowski
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 17
Country: Poland
Club: Pogon Szczecin
International caps: 2
International goals: 0
Matthijs de Ligt
Position: Defender
Age at Euro 2020: 21
Country: Netherlands
Club: Juventus
International caps: 27
International goals: 2
Adam Hlozek
Position: Forward
Age at Euro 2020: 18
Country: Czech Republic
Club: Sparta Prague
International caps: 1
International goals: 0
Bukayo Saka
Position: Wide forward
Age at Euro 2020: 19
Country: England
Club: Arsenal
International caps: 5
International goals: 1
Neco Williams
Position: Defender
Age at Euro 2020: 20
Country: Wales
Club: Liverpool
International caps: 10
International goals: 1
Ferran Torres
Position: Forward
Age at Euro 2020: 21
Country: Spain
Club: Manchester City
International caps: 10
International goals: 6
Jude Bellingham
Position: Midfielder
Age at Euro 2020: 17
Country: England
Club: Borussia Dortmund
International caps: 3
International goals: 0
The series gets underway with player profile drops on Friday, June 4 - a week before the tournament begins - and concludes after the final takes place at Wembley on Sunday, 11 July, having seen games played at 11 host cities around Europe over the previous month.
You'll be able to follow Our 21 in five different languages on the 90min website, join in the conversation across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and watch shows on our 90min YouTube channel - where some familiar faces and special guests will dissect our young superstars in more detail, as well as analysing all of the action as it unfolds.
So sit back, soak up the tournament and join us on the journey with Our 21.
Source : 90min