90min's 'Our 21' - An introduction

It's been a long, long five years since the European Championships were last contested, but fortunately that arduous wait is almost over.

This summer we'll bear witness to the delayed 2020 tournament, pitting 24 national teams from around the continent against one another to determine who follows in the footsteps of current holders Portugal.

France's Kylian Mbappe, Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, and England's Harry Kane are three of the marquee stars looking to lead their country to glory, but over the next month, 90min intend to shine the limelight on the next generation of young players ready to dominate football now and for many years to come.

These are players we're calling Our 21.

It's self explanatory, really - 21 young players all aged 21 or under, ready to use Euro 2020 to propel themselves further towards footballing superstardom. Throughout the tournament, we'll be following this select bunch of budding stars closely, profiling their career journey until now while following their every move as the weeks and games progress.

In-depth analysis of each player selected will follow in due course, but there's one bit of important housekeeping to get out of the way first. It's time for you to meet the Our 21 players...

Phil Foden

Phil Foden is a superstar in the making | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 21

Country: England

Club: Manchester City

International caps: 6

International goals: 2

Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 19

Country: Netherlands

Club: Ajax

International caps: 4

International goals: 0

Pedri

Pedri | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 18

Country: Spain

Club: Barcelona

International caps: 3

International goals: 0

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Position: Forward

Age at Euro 2020: 21

Country: Sweden

Club: Real Sociedad

International caps: 21

International goals: 6

Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Position: Defender

Age at Euro 2020: 18

Country: Portugal

Club: Sporting CP

International caps: 3

International goals: 0

Jeremy Doku

Jeremy Doku | LOIC VENANCE/Getty Images

Position: Forward

Age at Euro 2020: 18

Country: Belgium

Club: Rennes

International caps: 7

International goals: 2

Christoph Baumgartner

Christoph Baumgartner | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 21

Country: Austria

Club: 1899 Hoffenheim

International caps: 7

International goals: 3

Joao Felix

Joao Felix | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Position: Forward

Age at Euro 2020: 21

Country: Portugal

Club: Atletico Madrid

International caps: 16

International goals: 3

Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 20

Country: Scotland

Club: Chelsea

International caps: 1

International goals: 0

Mikkel Damsgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard | BO AMSTRUP/Getty Images

Position: Forward

Age at Euro 2020: 20

Country: Denmark

Club: Sampdoria

International caps: 2

International goals: 2

Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski | Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 21

Country: Sweden

Club: Juventus

International caps: 12

International goals: 1

Elif Elmas

Elif Elmas on the ball | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 21

Country: North Macedonia

Club: Napoli

International caps: 26

International goals: 7

Giacomo Raspadori

Giacomo Raspadori is the new kid on the block for Italy | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Position: Forward

Age at Euro 2020: 21

Country: Italy

Club: Sassoulo

International caps: 0

International goals: 0

Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala | Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 18

Country: Germany

Club: Bayern Munich

International caps: 2

International goals: 0

Kacper Kozlowski

Kacper Kozlowski will be key for Poland | PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 17

Country: Poland

Club: Pogon Szczecin

International caps: 2

International goals: 0

Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Position: Defender

Age at Euro 2020: 21

Country: Netherlands

Club: Juventus

International caps: 27

International goals: 2

Adam Hlozek

Adam Hlozek | VLADIMIR SIMICEK/Getty Images

Position: Forward

Age at Euro 2020: 18

Country: Czech Republic

Club: Sparta Prague

International caps: 1

International goals: 0

Bukayo Saka

Saka scored his first senior international goal in June | LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Position: Wide forward

Age at Euro 2020: 19

Country: England

Club: Arsenal

International caps: 5

International goals: 1

Neco Williams

Neco Williams | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Position: Defender

Age at Euro 2020: 20

Country: Wales

Club: Liverpool

International caps: 10

International goals: 1

Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Position: Forward

Age at Euro 2020: 21

Country: Spain

Club: Manchester City

International caps: 10

International goals: 6

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Position: Midfielder

Age at Euro 2020: 17

Country: England

Club: Borussia Dortmund

International caps: 3

International goals: 0

The series gets underway with player profile drops on Friday, June 4 - a week before the tournament begins - and concludes after the final takes place at Wembley on Sunday, 11 July, having seen games played at 11 host cities around Europe over the previous month.

You'll be able to follow Our 21 in five different languages on the 90min website, join in the conversation across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and watch shows on our 90min YouTube channel - where some familiar faces and special guests will dissect our young superstars in more detail, as well as analysing all of the action as it unfolds.

So sit back, soak up the tournament and join us on the journey with Our 21.