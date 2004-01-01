90min's Premier League Team of the Month - September 2020

After a selection of careful calculations, 90min's September team of the month has been assembled.

We've taken every player's average player ratings from their opening two or three Premier League fixtures, picked out the very best from each position and moulded them into a classic 4-4-2 formation.

With Liverpool, Leicester and Everton currently all riding high at the Premier League summit with three wins from three, it's no surprise that September's team is littered with players from this trio of sides. Let's take a look at who made the cut.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alisson (GK) - Average rating: 7.33/10 - The Liverpool stopper could do little about the three goals he conceded on the opening day of the season against Leeds, and has since popped up with big saves for the Reds during their victories over Chelsea and Arsenal. Alisson saved a Jorginho penalty against the Blues and thwarted Alexandre Lacazette with the Gunners forward clean through on Monday evening.



Tariq Lamptey (RB) - Average rating: 8/10 - The Brighton fullback enjoyed an impressive end to last season with the Seagulls and has gone up a level this campaign. So dynamic going forward, efficient in possession, blessed with a wicked delivery and tenacious defensively. What an absolute steal at £3m.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - Average rating: 7.33/10 - Got on the scoresheet against Leeds but treated Liverpool fans to an uncharacteristically shaky defensive performance. Has since been rock solid, with his distribution against Arsenal to pick out either full back time after time particularly eye catching.



Gabriel (CB) - Average rating: 8/10 - Found the net on his thoroughly assured debut against Fulham and followed this up with another solid display against West Ham. Gabriel's aerial prowess and elegance on the ball have shone, and just two games in he has shown signs of being the defender that Arsenal have been crying out for for years.



Timothy Castagne (LB) - Average rating: 8/10 - Leicester fans weren't left to mourn the loss of Ben Chilwell for long. Castagne has taken to the Premier League remarkably quickly, getting on the scoresheet on his debut against West Brom, adding further assists against Burnley and Manchester City and tearing up and down the flank like there's no tomorrow.

2. Midfielders

Harvey Barnes (RM) - Average rating: 8/10 - The Leicester winger has been an absolute live wire in the Foxes' opening three Premier League games. He grabbed a goal and assist during his side's 4-2 win over Burnley and has just been oozing confidence, driving at opposition fullbacks with his pace, creativity and fearlessness wreaking havoc.



Allan (CDM) - Average rating: 7.33/10 - One of many astute midfield signings made by Carlo Ancelotti this summer, Allan has done the dirty work that allows James Rodriguez to work his magic. He has been tireless, breaking up play and shielding the Everton back four expertly. And he's pretty good on the ball to boot.



James Rodriguez (CAM) - Average rating: 8.33/10 - Despite hardly playing a competitive game for Real Madrid over the last six months, Rodriguez has looked the sharpest player on the pitch since moving to Everton. He scored a beauty on his home debut against West Brom, ran the show against Crystal Palace and is just class personified.



Sadio Mane (LM) - Average rating: 8/10 - The Liverpool forward has already found the net three times in three Premier League appearances this season, grabbing two against Chelsea in an inspired performance. Mane was similarly ridiculously good against Arsenal - a ball of fizzing energy from start to finish.

3. Strikers

Jamie Vardy (ST) - Average rating: 8.33/10 - Five goals already this season from last term's age defying golden boot winner, including a hat-trick at the Etihad. Does it matter that four of them have been penalties when his flick against Manchester City was that good? And there's still no sign of his pace deserting him.



Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ST) - Average rating: 8/10 - The way in which Calvert-Lewin has blossomed into Everton's leading number nine since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti is hugely impressive. He's scored in every Premier League game so far this season, including a bullet header against Tottenham and a hat-trick against West Brom. First time, instinctive finishes every time.