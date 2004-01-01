90min’s WSL team of the season - 2020/21

The 2020/21 Women’s Super League is now in the books, with Chelsea crowned champions for the second time in a row, as well as the fourth time in the last six years.

The Blues were dominant once more but were pushed all the way to the finish line by Manchester City, while Arsenal enjoyed a storming end to the campaign and Manchester United were strong starters and early leaders.

Here’s a look at 90min’s picks for the 2020/21 WSL team of the season…

1. Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

Ann-Katrin Berger | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ann-Katrin Berger’s heroics in Chelsea’s potential WSL title decider against Manchester City in April put the Blues a huge step closer to lifting the trophy again. Victory for City would have been disastrous for Chelsea, but they held their nerve and stayed in control.



Berger otherwise hardly picked the ball out of her net all season.

2. Lucy Bronze (RB)

Lucy Bronze | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Returning to the WSL after three years winning it all over and over again with Lyon, Lucy Bronze proved just why she is considered one of the best players in the world.



It was a slow start to the season from Manchester City as a whole, but an incredible winning run underpinned by Bronze and others almost took them to glory.

3. Magdalena Eriksson (CB)

Magdalena Eriksson | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Magda Eriksson finished her second season as club captain by laying her hands on a second consecutive WSL title, with the Swede marshalling an iron clad defence that conceded an average of just 0.45 goals per game.



This season also brought her 100th appearance for Chelsea in all competition.

4. Millie Turner (CB)

Millie Turner | Visionhaus/Getty Images

2020/21 marked another impressive season of development for Manchester United centre-back Millie Turner, who has also now received a handful of what were overdue senior England call-ups.



Turner exhibits excellent reading of the game and has formed a strong partnership at United with her namesake Amy Turner, no relation, under the watchful eye of manager Casey Stoney.

5. Katie McCabe (LB)

Katie McCabe | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Katie McCabe was a star player for Arsenal at both ends of the pitch this season and her performances were a big reason why the Gunners have returned to the Champions League ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.



The Ireland international jointly led the WSL in assists with 11 in 21 appearances.

6. Sam Mewis (CM)

Sam Mewis | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sam Mewis enjoyed a strong first year in English football, adapting well to the WSL following a high profile transfer from North Carolina Courage and securing a nomination for player of the season.



Mewis scored seven goals from midfield, the best single season tally of her career so far, and City fans will be grateful to have had her at their club even if it proves to be a one-off.

7. Izzy Christiansen (CM)

Izzy Christiansen | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Izzy Christiansen is another midfielder on the shortlist for WSL player of the season. It has been an important year for the Everton star in her first full campaign back in English football following a challenging and injury-affected spell with Lyon.



With her a crucial asset, Everton cemented their status as the best club behind the big four.

8. Fran Kirby (AM)

Fran Kirby | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fran Kirby missed most of the 2019/20 as a result of contracting a career threatening heart condition, and yet 2020/21 was the best season of her career to date as she returned to fitness with a bang.



Kirby scored almost a goal per game as Chelsea won a fourth WSL title in six years, while she also reached double figures in assists and jointly led the league.

9. Chloe Kelly (FW)

Chloe Kelly | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chloe Kelly could easily have felt overwhelmed following her 2020 transfer to Manchester City from Everton, especially after the club followed it up with several more high profile signings. But the emerging star rose to the challenge, leading the team in both goals and assists.



Kelly was also nominated for WSL player of the season and it is a real tragedy that her campaign was ended prematurely with an ACL injury that will also have a big impact on next season.

10. Vivianne Miedema (FW)

Vivianne Miedema | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Another 18 WSL goals for Vivianne Miedema this season saw the Dutch international take her cumulative tally in the league to 60 in the four years since she arrived in England.



In October, Miedema became the first player in the history of the WSL to reach the 50-goal milestone and currently hold the all-time goal record after battling with Ellen White.

11. Sam Kerr (FW)

Sam Kerr | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Sam Kerr can be forgiven for taking a little time to find her feet in the WSL after arriving at Chelsea in January 2020 because the Australia superstar has been utterly electric in her first full year.



Kerr scooped the Golden Boot thanks to her 21 goals in 22 WSL appearances, finding the net on average every 73 minutes she was on the pitch and scoring with almost a third of her shots.

