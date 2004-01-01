Aaron Ramsdale offers insight into Mikel Arteta's team talks

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has joked that you can never predict what you're going to get from a Mikel Arteta team talk.

The boss' methods are all the rage right now ahead of the release of Arsenal: All Or Nothing, which includes a scene in which Arteta instructs his squad to train in front of speakers blaring the famous Liverpool anthem, You'll Never Walk Alone.

“I've never experienced the speakers before,” Ramsdale said of the experience. “I don't think they will be coming back! But we could all see what the method was – it's one of those stadiums where, if it gets on top of you, it can be too much.”

The documentary also features a behind-the-scenes look at Arteta's team talks, which Ramsdale admitted are rarely what you expect them to be.

“His team talks are definitely different," the stopper said. "I think he keeps it fresh because sometimes he is writing, sometimes he talks, sometimes he lets some of the lads talk.

"It keeps you engaged and lets you into his life as well. There are new things we have found out about him over the past year that you would never find out unless he wrote a book or something.”

Ramsdale has since been promoted to the number 1 shirt at Arsenal following Bernd Leno's move to Fulham, leaving his previous number 32 behind.

"I’m very proud and honoured to be taking this massively prestigious number," Ramsdale said. "Some of the greats have worn this shirt and hopefully I can emulate how they performed on and off the pitch and also add a twist of my personality to it as well.

"To Bernd Leno, I wish nothing but happiness and greatness on your new adventure. Thank you for showing me the ropes and I hope I can hold myself as graceful as you did in the shirt."