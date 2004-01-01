Aaron Ramsdale out of Arsenal's trip to Aston Villa with hip injury

Arsenal will be without goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for Saturday's clash with Aston Villa after the Englishman picked up a hip injury.

Ramsdale played the full 90 minutes of the recent 2-0 defeat to Liverpool but is understood to have picked up the problem in the first half of that game.

As noted by The Athletic, Ramsdale has been in regular contact with the Arsenal medical staff and the decision was eventually made to keep him out of the starting lineup, although he has travelled for Saturday's game.

Bernd Leno returns to the starting lineup in his place, with young Arthur Okonkwo promoted to the bench.

Arsenal are also without forward Gabriel Martinelli, who was outstanding against Liverpool in midweek, because of illness.

Ramsdale's injury is an obvious blow for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta but it could also be an issue for England, with the 23-year-old's place in the upcoming international squad now under threat.

He earned a spot in Gareth Southgate's latest squad alongside Everton's Jordan Pickford and Burnley's Nick Pope, and there were suggestions that Ramsdale would actually replace Pickford as England's number one.

"He’s there now and he’s going to be fighting for a place," Arteta said recently when asked if Ramsdale deserved to start for his country. “Knowing Aaron he’s going to be pushing it very hard because it’s one of his biggest dreams.”