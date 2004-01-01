Aaron Ramsdale reveals he would take on Arsenal captaincy

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed he would take on the Arsenal captaincy if asked but admitted any such decision is down to manager Mikel Arteta.

The former Bournemouth and Sheffield United goalkeeper has impressed since his summer move to the Emirates, helping the Gunners into a position of strength in the Champions League qualification race with a string of top performances.

The long-term captaincy at Arsenal is up in the air. Previous skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left for Barcelona in January and Alexandre Lacazette has since taken on the role. However, the French striker's contract expires in the summer and there is no guarantee he will stay in north London next season.

Ramsdale is part of a young core impressing at Arsenal and says he would not turn down the opportunity to captain the Gunners if Arteta asked him.

"Listen, I’d take the responsibility but that’s down to the manager," he told FourForTwo. "We’ve got a lot of strong characters, though, and a lot of people who I think would be good captains.

"Just to be told 'you’re in a leadership role' – I’d relish whatever. You never turn down a captaincy and I think I’d excel if I was given the armband, but that’s down to the boss."

Ramsdale has recorded 12 Premier League clean sheets so far this season, with only Brazilian stoppers Alisson and Ederson - both on 16 - bettering that tally.

Arsenal are currently fourth in England's top flight, three points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand on their north London rivals.

