Aaron Ramsdale undergoes Arsenal medical ahead of £30m transfer

Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is undergoing a medical at Arsenal as he edges closer to completing to transfer worth up to £30m, including add-ons.

A goalkeeper has been one of the key positions that Arsenal have been targeting this summer, alongside a centre-back, full-back and two midfielders, and Ramsdale will join the Gunners with two years of Premier League experience with Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

The 23-year-old has suffered relegations in each of those seasons but was selected by Gareth Southgate for England’s Euro 2020 squad and is considered to have potential.

A deal between Arsenal and Sheffield United was thought to be close on Wednesday night and Sky Sports have now reported that Ramsdale is undergoing his medical.

Arsenal looked to have called off their interest in the player at one stage as they were unwilling to meet the valuation the Blades had placed on him. However, the final agreement looks as though it will be worth an initial £24m, plus a further £6m in playing-related add-ons.

The deal will also help Sheffield United. The Blades have failed to win any of their opening three Championship fixtures so far and have only been able to strengthen their squad since relegation by bringing in Ben Davies on loan from Liverpool.

90min understands that manager Slavisa Jokanovic was told sales would be necessary before any new signings could be made to strengthen the squad.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also close to completing the permanent signing of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, who spent the second half of last season on loan in north London.

Odegaard had initially hoped to establish himself back in Madrid but would have been unlikely to get the playing time he craves were he to stay at the club. Arsenal’s deal is worth £34m and the Norwegian international could be unveiled before the end of the week.

