Aaron Ramsdale winds up Leicester fans in sweary fashion during match-winning display

Aaron Ramsdale was in inspired form on Saturday afternoon, producing a man of the match performance in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Leicester City, and winding up the home crowd in glorious fashion.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation since replacing Bernd Leno between the sticks and his strong and confident personality has brought a new-found solidity to the Gunners backline.

Aaron Ramsdale really joined in with Leicester fans' "YOU'RE S---T AHHHHHH!" ?



Sound on and up. Incredible stuff.#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/Do6yhqMqDj — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) October 31, 2021

That bold character was on full display on Saturday afternoon too, as Ramsdale took a few seconds away from concentrating on what was happening ahead of him, and instead opted to goad the Leicester fans behind the goal.

The shot-stopper drunk in the expectant, "Ooooooh" of the home crowd, waiting for him to clear the ball from his penalty area, which would then be met with a classic rendition of, "You're s**t, aaaah!"

Ramsdale booted the ball long, and much to the surprise of the cameras following him, swivelled around and joined in with the taunting chorus with a beaming grin across his fist, offering a pump of the fist in their direction.

✋ All the stops

? All the distributions



Watch @AaronRamsdale98's MOTM performance again here ? pic.twitter.com/9RNh5cAF0M — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 31, 2021

While this action brought a smile to many faces across the country, his on-field heroics certainly raised some previously sceptical eyebrows.

Ramsdale produced a string of stunning saves to keep Leicester at bay at the King Power Stadium, including one miraculous double stop to deny a James Maddison free-kick and the subsequent rebound.

Legends of the game joined forces to laud the former Bournemouth man for what many believe is the save of the season and one of the best that we've witnessed for several years. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was equally as shocked by the save, describing the intervention as 'crucial.'

"My reaction when I saw the ball leaving Maddison's foot was 'goal'. I don't know how it happened, it was incredible, and the timing of it was crucial.

@AaronRamsdale98 Wow, what a save!!!! — David Seaman MBE (@thedavidseaman) October 30, 2021

Best save I’ve seen for years by Ramsdale??? — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) October 30, 2021

Certain man are deleting their tweets!!!!! ?????? Big Aaron Ramsdale ❤️❤️❤️ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) October 30, 2021

"We invest money in talent and people we believe can be great for the future of the club. We make that decision based on that. Aaron has had some encouraging performances, today he made some incredible saves.

"He needs to continue to do that. In football you need to play 50 games for 20 years, and this is only the start."

The victory has moved Arsenal into seventh place in the Premier League table as they continue their recovery from a dire start to the new season.