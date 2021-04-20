AC Milan become first non-English team to withdraw from Super League

Milan have become the first non-English team to withdraw from the proposed Super League, according to reports.

After being announced on Sunday evening, the breakaway competition has gone down like a lead balloon with anyone other than the 12 clubs involved.

Following fervent criticism from players, managers and pundits alike, as well as significant fan protest, the six Premier League sides involved in the competition pulled out of the Super League on Tuesday night, and they are now set to be joined by Milan.

That's according to the Athletic's David Ornstein, who has reported that the Rossoneri are set to become the first Italian club to lose faith in the competition. The news comes just hours after the club's chief executive, Ivan Gazidis, insisted the Super League would be beneficial to football as a whole.

"We're confident that this new competition will capture the imagination of billions of football fans all over the world and will be a new, exciting chapter for the game," the ex-Arsenal man said, adding: "The Super League will provide value and support to the whole football pyramid with greater financial resources."

Milan are multiple time Champions League winners | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

With Milan, Barcelona and the six Premier League clubs all seemingly out of the competition, the Super League is in serious doubt. At the time of writing just four of the 12 founding members remain: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus.

Those club's commitment to the competition is uncertain as well, with conflicting reports coming out about whether they will stay or go. Filling the spots of those clubs departing also seems impossible.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have already turned down the chance to join the Super League while potential candidates such as Roma have ruled out joining ranks with the rebels.