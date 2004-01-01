AC Milan join race for Man City forward Gabriel Jesus

AC Milan are the latest club to show interest in Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

The 25-year-old is out-of-contract in 2023 and talks over a new deal at the Etihad Stadium beyond then have failed to yield an agreement.

90min understands that City still want to secure Jesus to a new contract and hope to do so as they feel they have offered him a very good deal.

Indeed, manager Pep Guardiola believes he has also shown Jesus just how much he respects the player by starting him in every major game the club had towards the end of the season.

However, 25-year-old Jesus and his representatives are looking around at what else is available and have a number of options.

Arsenal have been proactive in heading the chase for the Brazilian and are hoping to persuade him to move the club, but they are not alone. Chelsea are being kept informed of the situation along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Now, 90min can reveal that new Italian champions Milan are also now in the hunt and are watching the player's situation closely.

Milan's decision to join the chase could very well catch Jesus' interest as he revealed earlier in his career he was a fan of the Rossoneri - dating back to Brazilian superstar Ronaldo's time at the club.

Jesus has told City, and interested parties, that he is set to make a decision on his future in the coming week - following international duty with Brazil.