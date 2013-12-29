Adam Lallana's 8 Best Options After Leaving Liverpool - Ranked

​Adam Lallana deserves no shortage of plaudits for how he's performed and conducted himself in his time at Liverpool - specifically in the 2016/17 season when he was arguably the club's best performer and was crucial in ensuring a return to the Champions League - but let's face it, after six years at Anfield, he's off in the summer.

He has pulled it back from the brink of being entirely forgotten to turn in a number of steady, reliable performances this season, but he's still in his 30s, on a massive salary, and plays in a position where there is just too much competition for places.

He still has a lot to offer someone, however, provided he can keep up his recently improved fitness record. Once his contract is up in June, he'll be sent on his travels with a handshake and a hug from his manager, and likely won't find it hard to land on his feet.

But where will that be? Here, we've ranked eight possible options on their suitability.

8. Inter Miami

David Beckham's glamorous new franchise are on the lookout for big names ahead of their first-ever season in MLS.

Edinson Cavani, David Silva, Luka Modric and more have been touted for moves to Florida but Lallana could be a much more attainable target with the skills and profile to help the club in its embryonic stages.

The Beckham connection (and money and weather) might be appealing to the former Southampton midfielder but surely he's got more to offer in Europe at only 31.

7. West Ham

It's really an impossibility to call what the situation is going to be at West Ham next season, or even what division they will be playing in.

Besides the general instability, however, there are a number of aspects that mean a move to the London Stadium doesn't quite make sense. They have an ageing, slow, injury-prone midfield as things stand, and for all Lallana's attributes, they would ultimately be adding to all three of those areas by bringing him in.

David Moyes' January business hinted that younger players are the way forward, and if you mix the trend of their recruitment in with the current uncertainty and state of play, it all adds up to a non-starter. At this stage, at least.

6. Celtic

Lallana was linked with Celtic when his former ​Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers was at the helm, but it now looks as if that ship has sailed. As much as he'd improve the Scottish champions, he'd have to be their highest earner by a distance, and in a position in which they boast Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Olivier Ntcham and of course the ageless Scott Brown to name just a few, that just doesn't seem likely.

At Lallana's end, the step down in quality of opponent might seem to suit a player who will be 32 in May, but he's shown this season he still has something to give at the very highest level. This doesn't seem like a move that would be given too much consideration by either party.

5. Tottenham

Big club who can compete financially? Check. A manager who values experience and is prepared to take a chance? Also check.

Spurs do lack a no.10 to offer cover for Dele Alli and there's no doubt Lallana has the ability to fulfil that role. But while he is likely to pick up more minutes at ​Tottenham than he currently is at Anfield, their wealth of midfield options means he would still find it difficult to lock down a spot in the first team; just look at his former Southampton teammate Victor Wanyama for that one.

Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Gedson Fernandes, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks...the list of players he'd have to unseat goes on, so unless there are significant outgoings - which there well could be - it seems like a bit of a stretch.

4. Atletico Madrid

in England, Lallana has always been seen as a more cultured, 'European' footballer - the sort of player they used to say 'would've got a lot more international caps had he been Spanish'.

While that might not be strictly true, there's little reason why Lallana wouldn't fit in very well if he decided to test himself abroad next season.

With Kieran Trippier thriving, Diego Simeone may be tempted to move for another English star, while Lallana has already learned the hard-running that the Argentine requires under Klopp.

There have been no suggestions of Atletico's interest mind, but it's a nice idea. Lallana's grandad is also from Madrid, you know...

3. Southampton

The name of his former club naturally come up in connection with the midfielder every time he is linked with a move away, and this summer is likely to be no exception. But the rumour does have a lot going for it.

They're a club very much on the up and have the financial resources to make a competitive offer. Their tactical system revolves around a two-man central midfield with a ball-winner and a creator, and with James Ward-Prowse often tasked with playing wide (or more recently at right-back) it's likely Lallana would get plenty of action in the latter role.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has very much leaned towards youth in his recruitment so far, but their squad is in need of some experience. Lallana would give them that, while keeping the transfer budget free for longer-term additions.

2. Arsenal

With Dani Ceballos looking set to go back to Real Madrid and Mesut Ozil's future shrouded in doubt, Arsenal are likely to be desperate for midfield creativity come the summer, while the ​dramatic overhaul they have on their hands means they will need to source it on a budget. So when an experienced player with the pedigree and attributes of Lallana becomes available for free, it's somewhat understandable that ​Arsenal are interested.

From a tactical standpoint, he is Mikel Arteta's dream. His passing ability and unshakeable composure on the ball make him an ideal fit for a possession-based system. And from Lallana's perspective, he would have a decent chance of working his way into the first-team, given the lack of established creators at the club.

Arsenal fans will argue it smacks of a lack of ambition and it may well, but Mikel Arteta hasn't shied away from an eyebrow-raising stop-gap signing so far, so provided it came alongside one or two marquee additions, this one does seem realistic enough for both club and player.

1. Leicester

At this stage in his career, what Lallana needs is a manager he knows will trust him; another wrong turn and he's playing in the Championship or the Turkish Super Lig come 2021. And if he has that anywhere, then it's at Leicester, under the manager who brought him to Liverpool in the first place.

Brendan Rodgers is a huge admirer of Lallana and the 31-year-old looks the ideal fit for his midfield set-up. He's an experienced alternative to the likes of James Maddison or Youri Tielemans, while Leicester in their current state - a big, ambitious club performing well, but perhaps without the Arsenal-esque ego that would see his signing ridiculed in some quarters - look the ideal choice.

From almost every angle it looks like a sensible, mutually beneficial move, so don't be surprised if this one comes off.

