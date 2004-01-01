Agent Confirms Premier League Return Is 'Priority' for Philippe Coutinho

Agent Kia Joorabchian has confirmed it is one of Philippe Coutinho’s ‘priorities’ to return to the Premier League this summer amid rumoured interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, Leicester and Newcastle in recent weeks and months.





Coutinho has spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, but with the Bundesliga champions not going to trigger a €120m option to buy and poor prospects of a long-term future at parent club Barcelona, the Brazilian’s future has been the subject of much speculation.





Coutinho's prospects at Barcelona are poor

Arsenal and Spurs have been heavily linked, as have Leicester, who agonisingly missed out on Champions League football on the final day of the season and have now lost that advantage, and Newcastle, whose interest may depend on their proposed takeover that has now stalled.





“Because the Champions League is going to run all the way until August 23, I think it will be difficult for players like Coutinho to make any commitment or move until that date,” Joorabchian told talkSPORT on the subject of the player’s future.





“After the Champions League, it’s not been a secret that he wants to come back to the Premier League if he can; he loves playing in the Premier League and is adored in the Premier League.





“It is one of his priorities…but he is also not against staying at Barcelona, so it is very much open.”





Coutinho spent the 2019/20 season at Bayern Munich

Barcelona publication SPORT has written this week that Arsenal, Spurs and Leicester are the only three options on the table in the Premier League, with others like Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea rebuffing Joorabchian in his attempts to find a club for his client.





Coutinho’s former side Liverpool are not specifically mentioned in that report but a return to Anfield seems unfeasible given the club’s stance on transfers this summer.





