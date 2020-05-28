Agent Offers Update on Futures of Arsenal's David Luiz & Chelsea's Willian

The agent of Arsenal defender David Luiz has confirmed that the Brazilian wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium and the chances are 'very high' that a deal will be agreed.





It was recently revealed that Luiz signed a one-year deal following his switch from Chelsea last summer, rather than the widely-reported two-year contract - so he is currently set to become a free agent once the season comes to a close.





Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Speaking to Sky Sports News, agent Kia Joorabchian revealed he believes that both Luiz and Arsenal will want to find an agreement before the season ends, but talks will only resume once the current coronavirus crisis calms down.





"He's very happy at Arsenal," Joorabchian said. "He has an extremely good relationship with both the coach and the sporting director. He has good relationships all throughout the club, right up to the owner. He respects everybody.





"These contract situations, these renewals, if he stays or if he goes... will all sort themselves out when we get back to some kind of 'new' normal [after coronavirus].





"David will sit down with Arsenal before the season begins, have his conversations and they will both decide if he will stay or not. That will come before the season starts. The chances are very high [of Luiz being at Arsenal next season].





"There is no desire to leave. But again, we are going to live in a 'new' normal, we will have to see what Arsenal's position will be. But I believe there is a wish from both sides to continue."





Joorabchian also took the opportunity to talk about another of his clients, Chelsea winger Willian. The Blues' talks with the 31-year-old have broken down over a disagreement over the length of contract proposed, with Chelsea wanting two and Willian pushing for thre -, and Joorabchian confirmed that an agreement is far from being reached.





Chelsea FC v Everton FC - Premier League

"Before the pandemic occurred, the negotiations were around two and three years," he added. "Chelsea have a policy which we respect and understand but Willian has a career and he has ambition.





"He wants to finish his playing career at a very high level."





