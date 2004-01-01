Ainsley Maitland-Niles banned from Arsenal training - Takehiro Tomiyasu deal edges closer

Arsenal have told Ainsley Maitland-Niles that he won’t be training with the first team after he publicly voiced his annoyance at having a move to Everton blocked.

The Toffees made a season-long loan offer for Maitland-Niles with an option to buy earlier this week. The player has barely featured for Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took over, spending the second half of last season on loan at West Brom.

News of Everton's offer broke on Sunday and the Gunners have still not responded. This has left Maitland-Niles frustrated with the 24-year-old taking to Instagram to voice his displeasure.

“All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play,” he wrote, accompanied by three crying faces.

Arsenal are angry that Maitland-Niles took the situation public and according to the Mirror, he has been told to stay away from first-team training. What the club are hoping to achieve by doing this is not clear, but it would make sense for both parties to go their separate ways.

Maitland-Niles is still hopeful of being allowed to depart before the deadline and he plans to inform Arteta of his desire to leave in a meeting on Tuesday morning.

He may still be allowed to leave before the close of the transfer window too, particularly if Arsenal complete a deal for long-term target Takehiro Tomiyasu. As reported by David Ornstein, the Gunners have been chasing Tomiyasu for some time.

The Bologna defender can play on the right or in the middle and has also been a target for rivals Tottenham in the recent past.

Arsenal are already well-stocked at right-back with Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares also capable of playing the role. Another right-back, Hector Bellerin, should finally be leaving the Gunners after much speculation. Real Betis are close to agreeing a deal as they look to replace Emerson Royal who departed at the end of last season.