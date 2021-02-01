Ainsley Maitland-Niles close to sealing West Brom loan move

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles is closing in on a deadline day loan move to Premier League strugglers West Brom.

The utility man has been linked with a number of clubs in January, with his destination potentially determined by whether he would be deployed as a defender or a midfielder at his new club.

Maitland-Niles has often been deployed as a defender | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Gunners are said to be keen for the 23-year-old to get some game time at the back for the rest of the season, while the player himself sees his future in the middle of the park.

The Athletic reported on Sunday that the north London club have had been in contact with Leicester City,Southampton and Newcastle United, however it seems the Baggies have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals.

Sky Sports reported on Monday afternoon that Sam Allardyce's side had agreed a deal with Arsenal, with the player due to undergo a medical this afternoon.

Exclusive: #wba have reached agreement with #afc in the last hour over a loan deal for Ainsley Maitland-Niles. He will undergo a medical in London in the next couple of hours. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) February 1, 2021

Maitland-Niles has struggled to establish himself in Mikel Arteta's side this season despite the club reportedly turning down a £15m offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the player during the summer window.

The Athletic's report suggested the Gunners favoured a move to Southampton for their man with the potential for an obligation to buy to be included, while the England international is said to have preferred a spell at Leicester, whose offer only included an option to buy.

Maitland-Niles has seen his opportunities limited of late | Pool/Getty Images

However, the possibility that Arsenal will be directly competing with the Foxes for a European place come the end of the season has likely scuppered a loan to the King Power Stadium.

While Maitland-Niles will be hoping to be deployed in his preferred role at The Hawthorns, he will follow Turkey international defensive midfielder Okay Yokuslu through the door, meaning he already has increased competition for places at his new club.

Welcome to the Albion, @Okayokuslu ✍️??



The Turkish midfielder joins us on loan until the end of the season from @RCCelta. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 1, 2021

Yokuslu joined the Baggies on loan for the remainder of the season from La Liga club Celta Vigo earlier on deadline day.