Ainsley Maitland-Niles closing on Roma move

Roma are working hard to complete the signing of Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles, amid emerging interest from Premier League clubs.

Maitland-Niles has featured a handful of times for Mikel Arteta so far this season after being told by the Spaniard to fight for a first-team place. He had previously announced during the summer that he wanted to leave.

Giallorossi head coach Jose Mourinho has already sanctioned the move for Maitland-Niles after making him one of his top targets for the January window.

With the winter market beckoning, 90min understands Arteta has told the England international that he will not stand in his way if the right move becomes available.

Maitland-Niles is now holding talks with Roma about the move where it is believed he would feature in his preferred midfield role, which is a big attraction for him.

England internationals Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham - both currently shining with Roma - have made contact and delivered a glowing reference about what might await him in Serie A.

Personal terms between Maitland-Niles and Roma have been agreed and the two clubs are now close to agreeing a loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.

Sources close to Arsenal also say there have been enquiries from a number of Premier League clubs in recent days about the player’s availability.

However, the chance to move to the Eternal City is understood to be very appealing to Maitland-Niles and a switch to Rome is now believed to be his preferred option.

After a very promising start to the new season, Roma are currently in sixth place in Serie A - six points off the top four which was the target for Mourinho going into the campaign.