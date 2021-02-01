Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins West Brom on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined relegation-threatened West Brom on loan for the remainder of the season.

Southampton, Leicester and Newcastle all registered an interest in the utility man, but Sam Allardyce's Premier League strugglers have seen off that competition to bring him in on deadline day, boosting their squad ahead of a frantic battle for survival.

Maitland-Niles sees his future in midfield | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal are said to have been keen for the 23-year-old to get some game time at the back for the rest of the season, while the player himself sees his future in the middle of the park. That's one of the key reasons why he's chosen to join West Brom, even though he had offers from teams who are performing significantly better in the Premier League.

Maitland-Niles also hopes to force his way back into Gareth Southgate's England plans, ahead of this summer's rescheduled European Championship.

He's been on the periphery of late after struggling to establish himself in Mikel Arteta's side this season, despite the club reportedly turning down a £15m offer from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer window.

Welcome to the Albion, @MaitlandNiles ✍️???????



The @England international has joined us on loan until the end of the season from @Arsenal. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 1, 2021

While Maitland-Niles will be hoping to be deployed in his preferred role at The Hawthorns, he follows Turkey international defensive midfielder Okay Yokuslu through the door, meaning he already has increased competition for places at his new club.

Yokuslu joined the Baggies on loan for the remainder of the season from La Liga club Celta Vigo earlier on deadline day.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have parted company with other first team players on deadline day, as Mikel Arteta oversees a clear out of the deadwood at the club. Shkodran Mustafi has terminated his contract in north London in order to join Schalke 04 on a free transfer, while Joe Willock has left the Emirates Stadium on a temporary basis too - joining Newcastle in an effort to secure more regular football.