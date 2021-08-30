Ainsley Maitland-Niles pleads for Arsenal exit in awkward Instagram post

An emotional Ainsley Maitland-Niles has taken to Instagram to voice his disappointment towards a potential move to Everton being blocked.

The Toffees lodged a bid to sign Maitland-Niles, who has managed just 48 minutes so far this year, on a season-long loan with an option to buy but were put on hold by Arsenal, who were evaluating the situation and deciding whether they wanted to lose the 24-year-old permanently.

? Ainsley Maitland-Niles on Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/MkGHcEUGUV — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 30, 2021

The Mirror report that Arsenal eventually decided that they want to keep Maitland-Niles around as emergency cover for the first team - a conclusion that has clearly left the England international devastated.

"All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play," Maitland-Niles wrote on Instagram, accompanied by three crying faces.

He has never shied away from voicing his frustration towards his treatment at Arsenal. Last year, after he joined West Brom on a six-month loan, Maitland-Niles claimed he was 'rotting away' at the Emirates, where he started just five games in the first half of the season.

Maitland-Niles, who tagged Arsenal in his message, is believed to be seeking one-on-one talks with manager Mikel Arteta to get to the bottom of the situation.

It is thought that Arteta wants to keep Maitland-Niles around as emergency cover for the senior setup, but the Englishman wants a regular shot at minutes in his preferred position of central midfield - something Arsenal have not been able to offer him.

Maitland-Niles, who still has two years remaining on his contract, clearly hopes to be sold this summer - with his situation very similar to that of former teammate Joe Willock, who eventually joined Newcastle for £25m - when Arsenal will still be able to demand a reasonable fee.