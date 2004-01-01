Ainsley Maitland-Niles to stay at Arsenal after talks with Mikel Arteta

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will not be leaving Arsenal this summer and will be part of Mikel Arteta's plans after holding talks with the Gunners boss.

Maitland-Niles made just 11 Premier League appearances in the first half of last season, largely from the bench, before being shipped out on loan to West Brom. He has continued to be a bit-part player this term, playing just 19 minutes in Arsenal's first three Premier League games.

Everton made a loan offer with an option to buy for the versatile midfielder over the weekend, with the north London club taking some time to respond.

This frustrated the player, who has struggled to get into the team since Arteta's arrival at the club. Maitland-Niles made his anger public too, posting on Instagram that he wanted to join a side where he would play regularly.

In response, Arsenal informed him that he would be banned from first-team training. However, according to The Mirror, following clear-the-air talks with Arteta the club's stance has softened, with Maitland-Niles back in his manager's plans for the season.

He is capable of playing anywhere on the right-hand side as well as in midfield and 90min understands that the player would favour the latter role moving forward. This is where he is more likely to feature too, with Arteta well stocked in defence.

Calum Chambers, Cedric Soares and imminent new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu are all capable of playing right-back. Another right-sided defender, Hector Bellerin, will not be around this campaign, though, as he has agreed a loan move to Real Betis - a deal which does not include an option to buy.

It is unlikely that Arsenal will be making any further signings before Tuesday's deadline. The Gunners have already had a busy summer with Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Aaron Ramsdale already arriving.