Ajax Bracing for Summer Exodus as 8 Players Could Follow Hakim Ziyech Through Exit Door

​Ajax are reported to be bracing themselves for a mass exodus this summer, with Hakim Ziyech's move to Chelsea expected to trigger an avalanche of key players departing.

The Blues announced the summer signing of Ziyech earlier this month, as he became the third player from their historic 2018/19 campaign to formally depart, following in the footsteps of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt during the summer.

Erik ten Hag's side have done a remarkably good job of keeping together the squad of players who delighted neutrals as they ran to the Champions League semi-finals last season, and they have been repaid for their loyalty with another strong campaign as they sit six points clear at the top of the Eredivisie and on course for a second straight league win.

They exited the ​Champions League in December this time around, however, and according to ​The Athletic, that will prompt a number of their key stars to call it a day.

David Ornstein's column leads with news that the quadrangle of Donny van de Beek, David Neres, André Onana and Nicolas Tagliafico are all expected to be off. Van de Beek has long been a target of both ​Manchester United and Real Madrid, while Onana has been linked with Chelsea and Ziyech's move there may open that door further for the highly-rated keeper.

Those are just half of the potential high-profile exits from Amsterdam, however.

Right-backs Noussair Mazraoui and Sergino Dest could also go, with the latter ​'very likely' to join Bayern Munich , while former Manchester United defender Daley Blind is being linked with a move back to England, with Arsenal monitoring his situation following his return after heart surgery.

Rounding out the octagon of potential departures is experienced defender Joel Veltman, after eight years of service to the senior side since coming through the youth ranks.





Coming in may be Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, who ​Ten Hag confirmed the club are monitoring ahead of a potential return to the club when his Spurs contract expires.

