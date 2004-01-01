Al Hilal prepared to loan Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and pay wages in full

Saudi side Al Hilal have submitted a bid to take Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off Arsenal's hands on an initial loan and are prepared to pay his £350,000-a-week wages in full.

The striker has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium following a series of disciplinary breaches, with manager Mikel Arteta stripping him of the captain's armband and banishing him from first-team training last month.

Aubameyang jetted off to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at the start of January but has since returned after he was diagnosed with cardiac lesions, though he has insisted he is "completely healthy" after some follow-up checks and is expected to make a full recovery.

Despite returning to England, Aubameyang's future still remains away from north London, and Sportsmail write that Al Hilal could offer him an escape route.

They report that the Saudi outfit, managed by former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim, have put together a deal which would see Aubameyang join on initial loan with an option to make the deal permanent this summer. Crucially, Al Hilal are willing to pay the entirety of Aubameyang's wages.

Arsenal are also mulling over a bid from rival Saudi side Al-Nassr, while the Gunners have been attempting to drum up interest from sides across Europe.

While Aubameyang is set to leave, Arsenal remain interested in a deal for Fiorentina sensation Dusan Vlahovic, though 90min understands the Serbian striker is in no rush to decide his future.