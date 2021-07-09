Albert Sambi Lokonga set to undergo Arsenal medical

Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga will undergo a medical with Arsenal ahead of the completion of his switch to the Emirates.

The 21-year old Belgian has been linked with Mikel Arteta's side for a while this summer, with an opening bid of around £13m reportedly being rejected by Anderlecht in the middle of June.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sven Claes, the deal is set to be completed soon, with Lokonga undergoing a medical on Friday. Should he successfully complete the medical tests, the 21-year old would join his new team mates next week for pre-season in Scotland.

Lokonga is a highly-rated box to box midfielder, noted for his ability to carry the ball past the opposition press and expand the game with his passing ability. He has been integral to Anderlecht since the 2019/20 campaign, making 56 Jupiler Pro League appearances over the last two seasons and helping the club to a third-placed finish last term.

The midfielder has also earned recognition on the international scene, having represented Belgium at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 levels. Lokonga has also been called up to the senior side by Roberto Martinez, although didn't manage to get off the bench in the country's warm-up matches prior to Euro 2020.

This summer is shaping up to be a big one for Arsenal, with a lot of business planned ahead of the start of the season. Lokonga may not be the incoming this window, with a deal for Benfica's Nuno Tavares also reportedly agreed, while Lyon's Houssem Aouar is still on Arteta's radar.

Arsenal have so far parted ways with David Luiz, who was released, while Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille on loan.