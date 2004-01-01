Alex Kirk: Things to know about the young defender

As Arsenal look to stabilise their future under Mikel Arteta, the gaffer has got his eyes on some of the young academy prospects who could potentially make a move up to the first-team.

Ahead of their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague, Arteta made the decision to call up a few of the youngsters to train with the first-team, including 18-year-old Alex Kirk.

But who is Kirk and what about him has attracted the eyes of Arteta? Here's everything you need to know about Arsenal's latest academy prospect.

1. He's a defender