Alex Kirk: Things to know about the young defender

As Arsenal look to stabilise their future under Mikel Arteta, the gaffer has got his eyes on some of the young academy prospects who could potentially make a move up to the first-team.

Ahead of their Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague, Arteta made the decision to call up a few of the youngsters to train with the first-team, including 18-year-old Alex Kirk.

But who is Kirk and what about him has attracted the eyes of Arteta? Here's everything you need to know about Arsenal's latest academy prospect.

1. He's a defender

2. Signed his first professional contract in January

3. Eligible for England but uncapped

4. Trained with the first-team before

One thing Arsenal have had issues with under Arteta is defending, so it helps Kirk's chances of breaking into the team being a centre back.At 6'2, he is a dominant figure in the air and has the leadership qualities to have worn the captain's armband on several occasions. He is a regular for the Under-18s side and has featured for the Under-23s too, being sent off against Manchester United in October.Since joining the Arsenal academy as a youngster, Kirk has represented every age group and signed his first professional contract with the club in January 2021.While it was never officially announced, it's believed the contract runs until June 2023.At just 18, Kirk hasn't had the greatest of opportunities at international level just yet.He is only eligible to represent the Three Lions and is so far uncapped at any level but with the contract at Arsenal he's likely to be loaned out next season and then should see those chances increase.Not for the first time during his stint with the Gunners, Kirk trained with the first-team ahead of the Europa League clash against Slavia Prague.He is often brought in to boost numbers in the squad when injuries become an issue and it's a credit to him that he's been called back more than once.He's unlikely to get a game in this Europa League encounter but who knows what the future holds for the talented youngster.Source : 90min