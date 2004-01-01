Alexander Isak price tag revealed amid Arsenal transfer interest

Real Sociedad will not sell Alexander Isak for less than €90m (£74.8m) in January, amid interest from Arsenal.

The striker's form has tailed off somewhat this season after a terrific 2020/21 campaign where he hit 17 goals in 34 La Liga games. This time out he has only managed four strikes in 18 league appearances.

That has not stopped him attracting interest from the Gunners, who are still looking to reinforce in the striking department after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus recently.

Isak is among a number of options being considered by the north London side, with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lille's Jonathan David also on their watchlist.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Sweden international will not come cheap. La Real are desperate to keep hold of Isak and will not entertain any bids below his release clause, which is believed to be a whopping €90m.

The report goes on to claim that Arsenal have submitted a €70m bid for Isak already this month, well below what Real Sociedad are thought to want.

Arsenal's need for a striker will only get more pressing if Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang depart the Emirates Stadium before the window closes.

Nketiah has been attracting interest from Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have even had a bid turned down for the centre-forward. Aubameyang, meanwhile, is being pursued by Juventus and Barcelona, although 90min understands that the player is keen to stay in London.