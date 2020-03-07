Alexandre Lacazette Admits Arsenal Got 'Lucky' Against West Ham & Expresses Relief at Breaking Duck

Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

After going 10 Premier League games without finding the back of the net, ​Alexandre Lacazette finally seems to be hitting a run of form. The Frenchman's third goal in four appearances in all competitions secured ​Arsenal a crucial ​1-0 win over West Ham on Saturday, and he's delighted to be giving his manager something to think about.

He's suffered from a spell out of the team, but after scoring from the bench for his second successive Premier League outing, he knows he's giving Mikel Arteta a selection dilemma.

"This is my job, to give the manager a big headache because he’s putting together the first XI," he told ​Arsenal's official website. "I am happy to score today and we won so everything is good.





"We have to play well to get a game. Everybody wants to give their best and normally when everyone does we perform well."





The victory was massive for Arsenal after their Europa League embarrassment against Olympiacos, but it was a long way from vintage as they rode their luck at times against the struggling Irons.

Arteta said he ​'doesn't believe in fortune' as he dismissed suggestions it was a lucky win in the wake of the match. ​Lacazette, however, sees things slightly differently.





"​ I am happy, obviously, to score that goal for the team, but we won three points today and that was important for us in the table," he said. " It was hard, and a difficult game, we are lucky I think.





"I think they deserved more because they had a lot of chances. Even with the save from Bernd [Leno], it was amazing, but this is football sometimes you don’t win even if you deserve it."

The win was Arsenal's third on the spin in the league and moves them up to ninth place, two points off of the European spots.

They will overtake rivals ​Tottenham with a victory in their game in hand, but that spare game will be contested against ​Manchester City on Wednesday, so won't be counting their chickens on that one just yet.