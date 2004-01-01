Alexandre Lacazette admits he will consider options in January

Alexandre Lacazette has confessed his agents are already considering possible moves away from Arsenal as he approaches the end of his contract.

The 30-year-old is nearing the final six months of his current deal and would be free to discuss a free transfer overseas once the January window opens if he does not sign an extension before then - something which is currently looking unlikely.

Lacazette is believed to be seeking a long-term contract, whereas Arsenal are only looking to offer him a shorter deal.

With the clock slowly ticking, Lacazette confessed to Telefoot that he is prepared to get involved in talks with his agents in January if an agreement cannot be reached with Arsenal beforehand.

"Of course, my agents are starting to look left and right," he said. "But not until January. I really want to focus myself on something.

"And then we will see what is on offer, if the challenges are interesting, if there are beautiful projects, what role a team sees for me...there are still many questions.

"I want to wait until January before I really think about things."

Earlier in the week, Arteta stressed the importance of keeping an open line of communication with Lacazette and not worrying about what could happen.

"That’s something we have to deal with - with contracts that they were coming from a few years ago - with certain particularities," he said. "We knew that was the case. I have already spoken with them individually about how we have to handle those situations the best possible way, and that’s it.

"It’s the situation that we have, whether you are concerned or not. Things have happened in the last few seasons for different players, where those possibilities are there. Sometimes the club has more control and sometimes the player has some more control. The important thing is that communication is clear, and the intentions of both parties – while they are together – are very clear.

"The demands don’t change. Whether you have a six-month or six-year contract you are still employed at the club. You are here because you are willing to be here, and you have to perform at a ten, and there is nothing different with respects to anybody."