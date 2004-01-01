Alexandre Lacazette Films Himself Inhaling Balloons During Lockdown - 18 Months After Arsenal Warnin

Alexandre Lacazette could have landed himself in hot water with Arsenal's hierarchy after filming himself inhaling from a balloon.





The 28-year-old sent a video to friends on Snapchat, telling them he was 'at home, chilling and doing balloons'.





The video, which was seen by the Daily Star, could land Lacazette in hot water as he's already been warned over the use of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas or 'hippy crack', by Arsenal.





Lacazette, Sead Kolašinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Özil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were all given a telling off by Arsenal after they were pictured in London’s West End days before the start of the 2018/19 season.





Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish have all previously been seen using the gas, which is commonly used by dentists as a form of pain relief.





Lacazette and Arsenal haven't commented on the new video.





Arsenal will likely be forced to once again remind Lacazette over his responsibilities at the club, and although the video has been leaked outside of his friendship circle, the France international is unlikely to be in too much trouble for taking a legal substance.





Lacazette has had a mixed time at Arsenal as of late. The 28-year-old is still one of the most popular players in the fanbase and has been vital to their relative success, but the former Lyon star has only scored seven Premier League goals this season.





He has been directly involved in three goals in his last two appearances, but Lacazette has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal at the end of the season.





Long-term admirers Atlético Madrid would be interested in taking Lacazette off Arsenal's hands, although it looking increasingly likely the only was that move could go through is if Atléti's Thomas Partey is included in the deal.



