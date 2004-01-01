Alexandre Lacazette Set for Crunch Arsenal Talks With Atlético Madrid Circling

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is set to enter into contract talks with the club in the 'coming weeks', with Atlético Madrid still keen on a move for the Frenchman.





The forward, who has two years left on his contract at Arsenal, has had a slightly disappointing season by his standards, scoring just nine times goals in 26 appearances as the Gunners have struggled both domestically and in Europe.





However, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future on a knife-edge this summer, ESPN report that Lacazette is said to be anxious to resolve his own future at Arsenal.





Aubameyang could hold the key to Lacazette's future

It is added that although Lacazette is not actively looking to force a move away from London yet - his contract runs until 2022 - he is seeking further assurances over his role, amid much-publicised interest from Spain.





The coronavirus pandemic paused original discussions between Arsenal and Lacazette, while both he and strike partner Aubameyang (who ESPN point out are good friends) are waiting to hear how Mikel Arteta proposes to take the club forward in an uncertain period.





90min reported this month that Arsenal will entertain bids of upwards of £20m for Aubameyang this summer, rather than lose him for free in 2021 when his contract is set to expire.





The likelihood of the former Dortmund striker's departure - though it is not yet certain - expedites the need to resolve Lacazette's situation, with ESPN'sd report adding that Arsenal are determined not to lose both strikers in the same window.





Lacazette could be used to bring Thomas Partey to Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arteta has been advised that Arsenal will need to sell players in order to raise transfer funds this summer, and Lacazette could fetch up to £60m. However, that figure may need revising in a post-pandemic market.





Atlético are still monitoring Lacazette's future, and ESPN add that should Arsenal commit to selling the former Lyon man, then it is possible that the Spanish club could even be open to including Ghanaian defensive midfielder Thomas Partey - a recent Gunners target - in any prospective deal.



