Alexandre Lacazette's 'strained' relationship with Arsenal could entice Atletico bid

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are still considering a move for Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette in the January transfer window, given the forward's 'strained' relationship with coach Mikel Arteta.

Los Rojiblancos have already fortified their attacking options this winter, bringing in Lyon forward Moussa Dembele on a loan deal for the rest of the season. But Diego Simeone is keen to further bolster his forward line, having allowed Diego Costa to leave the club on a free transfer.

According to AS, Arsenal striker Lacazette remains firmly on Atleti's radar. Simeone is a strong admirer of the 29-year-old, and the Frenchman's purportedly fractured relationship with current coach Arteta has left him on the list of possible departures from the Emirates Stadium.

His contract in north London runs until the summer of 2022, and there is the possibility of Arsenal selling up to prevent a drop in value heading into the final year of his deal.

Arsenal know that they are running out of time to cash in on Lacazette should he not sign a new deal with the club, and Atleti are certainly a viable option; he was linked with a move to the Spanish capital before he left Lyon.

Lacazette has been in good form for the Gunners | Pool/Getty Images

There has also been previous talk of a potential swap deal between the two clubs, which would see Lacazette head to Spain and winger Thomas Lemar arrive in the Premier League. The 25-year-old had failed to find a regular role in Simeone's plans prior to this season, but Thomas Partey's exit has seen him recapture his form of old at the Wanda Metropolitano.

His surprising revival casts big question marks over the possibility of this deal resurfacing, meaning it's more likely that a straightforward transfer could take place. Despite his frosty relationship with Arteta, Lacazette has remained integral to Arsenal's plans this year, scoring seven goals in 15 appearances, with four of those arriving in his last five outings.

