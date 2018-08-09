All 20 Premier League Club's Highest Scoring Player Names in Scrabble

​We might not have any football to watch right now, but here at 90min we're looking to give you as much fan food as possible over the next few months.

Let's not waste any more time and just dive right in, shall we?

So, from the comfort of our home to yours, here's a list of every Premier League club's highest-scoring player in scrabble.

20. Bournemouth - Jefferson Lerma (29)

Just like in 2018's scrabble list, Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma is rock bottom.

Even new signing Arnaut Danjuma couldn't knock the Colombian off his perch this season.

19. Watford - Nathaniel Chalobah (30)

Is Quique Sánchez Flores in charge? Because of Watford have suffered a colossal fall from grace this time around, dropping from sixth to 19th.





We say bring Brice Dja Djédjé back to Vicarage Road.

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers - Morgan Gibbs-White (30)

Here's a good time to explain one of the ground rules - if two or more players have the same score, then whoever has the shorter name gets in higher up on the list.





So that sees Wolves up on place from last season.

17. Manchester United - Axel Tuanzebe (30)

Axel Tuanzebe's only got 12 letters in his name, which is the shortest out of anyone else here.

16. Sheffield United - David McGoldrick (32)

Rubbish at scoring goals.





Good at scoring points in scrabble.

15. Aston Villa - Ahmed Elmohamady (32)

Both Ahmed Elmohamady and David McGoldrick actually have the same amount of letters in their name, so how exactly did we decide who finishes higher on this list?





Well, we flipped a coin.





Congrats, Ahmed.

14. Chelsea - Kepa Arrizabalaga (34)

Yeah, we were expecting Kepa Arrizabalaga to be higher on this list too.





He's even got a lower scoring name than Chelsea's highest scorer last season, Davide Zappacosta.

13. Newcastle United - Javier Manquillo (36)

Even if we use Joelinton's full name - which, for the record, is ​ Joelinton Cássio Apolinário de Lira - Newcastle United still wouldn't finish in the top four of this list.





Now, we don't want to tell Mike Ashely how to run the club, but Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

And he scores 54 in scrabble.

Pull your finger out, Mike.

12. Tottenham Hotspur - Paulo Gazzaniga (36)

Even with a double Z in his name, Paulo Gazzaniga doesn't make the first 11 in 90min's scrabble list.





So after three years on Tottenham's bench, he should feel right at home.

11. West Ham United - Łukasz Fabiański (37)

West Ham have actually gone done with their highest-scoring player - it was Javier Hernández (38) - but they're up two places overall in the Premier League.

10. Burnley - Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson (39)

We're not sure how someone with a name that's 21 letters long has such an average score either.

9. Everton - Jean-Philippe Gbamin (39)

Taking the crown from Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season in Jean-Philippe Gbamin.





That £22.5m all seems worth it now, doesn't it?

8. Crystal Palace - Jeffrey Schlupp (39)

You didn't see that one coming, did you?





Jeffery Schlupp. What a man.

7. Leicester City - Hamza Choudhury (40)

Leicester City break into the European places of 90min's scrabble list.





I'm sure we can all agree this is bigger than their Premier League title.

6. Arsenal - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (41)

When was the last time Arsenal finished as high as sixth?





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doesn't just have the highest-scoring name at Arsenal, but also in London.

5. Manchester City - Oleksandr Zinchenko (41)

Sorry Manchester City, but you've missed out on the Champions League places in this list.





It's probably a good time to get used to no European football though, eh?

4. Southampton - Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (43)

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg just missed out on the bronze medal last season and he misses out once again.

3. Norwich City - Christoph Zimmermann (44)

Well, every cloud has a silver lining.





Norwich City might be getting relegated back to the Championship, but thanks to Christoph Zimmermann, they've done well where it really matters.

2. Liverpool - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (45)

The Ox retains his place in second place, although this time around he's defended his silver medal as a Champions League winner too.





We all know which accolade is more important...

1. Brighton & Hove Albion - Alireza Jahanbakhsh (49)

And still!





Brighton's Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is still the Premier League's top-scoring player in scrabble.





He might not be the club's record signing any more, but Jahanbakhsh's name still ties Paul Merson in knots and he's taken the gold medal for a second season in a row.

