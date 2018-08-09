All 20 Premier League Club's Highest Scoring Player Names in Scrabble

We might not have any football to watch right now, but here at 90min we're looking to give you as much fan food as possible over the next few months.
Let's not waste any more time and just dive right in, shall we?
So, from the comfort of our home to yours, here's a list of every Premier League club's highest-scoring player in scrabble.
20. Bournemouth - Jefferson Lerma (29)
Just like in 2018's scrabble list, Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma is rock bottom.
Even new signing
19. Watford -
Nathaniel Chalobah (30)
We say bring
18. Wolverhampton Wanderers - Morgan Gibbs-White (30)
17. Manchester United - Axel Tuanzebe (30)
16. Sheffield United - David McGoldrick (32)
15. Aston Villa - Ahmed Elmohamady (32)
14. Chelsea - Kepa Arrizabalaga (34)
13. Newcastle United - Javier Manquillo (36)
Now, we don't want to tell Mike Ashely how to run the club, but Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is available on a free transfer at the end of the season.
And he scores 54 in scrabble.
Pull your finger out, Mike.
12. Tottenham Hotspur - Paulo Gazzaniga (36)
So after three years on Tottenham's bench, he should feel right at home.
11. West Ham United - Łukasz Fabiański (37)
10. Burnley - Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson (39)
9. Everton - Jean-Philippe Gbamin (39)
8. Crystal Palace - Jeffrey Schlupp (39)
7. Leicester City - Hamza Choudhury (40)
6. Arsenal - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (41)
5. Manchester City - Oleksandr Zinchenko (41)
It's probably a good time to get used to no European football though, eh?
4. Southampton - Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (43)
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg just missed out on the bronze medal last season and he misses out once again.
3. Norwich City - Christoph Zimmermann (44)
2. Liverpool - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (45)
1. Brighton & Hove Albion - Alireza Jahanbakhsh (49)
